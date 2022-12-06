Oy

Discovering Andrea Dworkin’s Transphobic Past, On Twitter

By

Andrea Dworkin is the subject of discourse today, and you’ll never guess why.

Actually that’s 1000% a lie. You can totally guess why. A fair amount of radical feminist activists and writers from the 1970s and 80s haven’t aged particularly well in the present day, especially those who were open about their TERF sentiments long before the phrase “TERF” was a common acronym.

Today on Twitter, people are discovering Andrea Dworkin anew, and learning about her not-so-amazing past as a supporter of transphobic reactionaries like ur-TERF Janice Raymond.

It began when Moira Donegan retweeted a wall of Dworkin text (from her 1983 work Right Wing Women) calling it prescient:

Trans folks immediately took issue and started showing receipts.

Gretchen Felker-Martin laid down what should really be the first and last word on the subject:

Whatever Andrea Dworkin was, she was definitely not Valerie Solanas. Entirely different person.

*Sopranos voice* “you know, Quasimodo predicted all this.

Tags: Andrea Dworkin, Janice Raymond, Right Wing Women, TERFS, The Transsexual Empire, Trans Twitter, Twitter
