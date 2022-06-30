Everyone on Earth is Done with Pride and Ready for the Barbie Movie

It’s the last day of Pride, and everyone I know is exhausted, mentally and emotionally drained, and ready to take to bed and ideally check into the psych ward after this especially horrifying pride season.

But there’s one bright spot on the horizon, and that’s the Barbie movie. Yes, the very same Greta Gerwig-directed Barbie movie starring twink Ryan Gosling and Malibu Margot Robbie. If you’re not excited about this movie yet, may I direct your attention to the following picture:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Advertise With Us (@fuckadvertisements)

Okay now that you’re obsessed, let’s talk about how everyone else is also obsessed. To the point of caring about literally nothing else. Because it’s 2022 and the world is on fire and this country hates all of us. Let’s go!

“4 tickets to the Barbie movie, please” pic.twitter.com/PoqYnuuuFt — Solid Liquid (@SoIidLiquid) June 28, 2022

Get in losers, we’re going to the Barbie movie.

excuse me, he asked for one ticket to the barbie movie please pic.twitter.com/J2f4hyiwGI — shira / nell (@muldersbian) June 28, 2022

Real men go to the Barbie movie.

L

One ticket to the barbie movie please pic.twitter.com/o52NpAo3St — friendly neighborhood Jo (@Afro_samurai48) June 28, 2022

“i’ll have one ticket to the barbie movie” pic.twitter.com/rJeeTWFw97 — ralph (@TheRocketRalph) June 26, 2022

Gym, Tan, Barbie movie.

4 tickets to the Barbie movie pls pic.twitter.com/Dph2LffyYX — 🌙 (@zoros_bf) June 28, 2022

May the Barbie movie be with you.

“2 tickets to the barbie movie pls” pic.twitter.com/a4mhAowFaH — katie🌈 (@leia_romanova) June 29, 2022

Nandor’s going…are you?

six and a half tickets to the barbie movie please pic.twitter.com/vRv4Z9vuRo — kalle 🏴‍☠️ | 6 days ♥️⚡ (@edelweisskies) June 29, 2022

Even Villanelle stans Margot Robbie:

“one ticket to the barbie movie, please” pic.twitter.com/ZGBK3KF8aZ — Jana (@oksanaswife) June 30, 2022

More teen trauma for us? Yes please.

“2 tickets to the Barbie movie please“ pic.twitter.com/RHEsH64ek4 — zeinab (@milelmax) June 30, 2022

Plastic 4 Plastic

“three tickets to the barbie movie please!” pic.twitter.com/e7G8U93PlP — gary (@GaryViews) June 30, 2022

Get in the Tardis, we’re going to the future (to see the Barbie movie)

“three tickets to the barbie movie please” pic.twitter.com/0S2uVbGj0s — 🌌 (@memoriesdw) June 30, 2022

We don’t want to miss a single preview.

“five tickets to the barbie movie please” pic.twitter.com/RiIT99wd36 — franklin | tb spoilers (@leohoratio) June 29, 2022