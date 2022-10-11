Come Out, Come Out...

Happy Coming Out Day, From Everyone on the Internet

By

Coming out certainly isn’t easy, and sometimes it’s something you have to do more than once. But once you’re out and feeling comfortable with who you are, there’s nothing better. In the words of Rip Torn in the canon trans film Defending Your Life, “fear is like a giant fog. It sits on your brain and blocks everything – real feelings, true happiness, real joy. They can’t get through that fog. But you lift it, and buddy, you’re in for the ride of your life.”

For everyone who’s just cutting through that fog, get ready for the ride of your life, and welcome.

Let’s start with some earnest tweets:

Sometimes, you have to come out more than once, and that’s ok!

And while it’s not always possible for people to come out safely, we’re working to change that:

For those looking for some guidance, here are some best practices to consider:

Let’s keep these words in mind:

And these:

And remember: the best thing about being queer and out is that you always, ALWAYS get the last laugh:

An important message that will never be forgotten:

Let’s not forget these LGBTQ+ icons:

They walked so we could run:

