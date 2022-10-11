Happy Coming Out Day, From Everyone on the Internet

Coming out certainly isn’t easy, and sometimes it’s something you have to do more than once. But once you’re out and feeling comfortable with who you are, there’s nothing better. In the words of Rip Torn in the canon trans film Defending Your Life, “fear is like a giant fog. It sits on your brain and blocks everything – real feelings, true happiness, real joy. They can’t get through that fog. But you lift it, and buddy, you’re in for the ride of your life.”

For everyone who’s just cutting through that fog, get ready for the ride of your life, and welcome.

Let’s start with some earnest tweets:

I came out as trans four years ago and I have not regretted that decision to be myself for one moment. Happy national coming out day to everyone who’s ever had to tell the world who they really are and to everyone who isn’t quite ready to take the plunge. 💖🌈 pic.twitter.com/s7jB4KZBXz — Ari Drennen (@AriDrennen) October 11, 2022

(Actually serious coming out day post) I first came out as trans at 7, then at 13, then at 20, and aged 24 I am still having to come out to new people I meet. Nobody ever only comes out once, it’s a constant process, but I’m very proud to be out as transgender 🏳️‍⚧️ pic.twitter.com/Rhpm9vAv5M — Arthur Webber 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ (@BernieTranders) October 11, 2022

Happy #NationalComingOutDay! 🏳️‍🌈 Coming out at age 12 changed my life. It hasn’t always been smooth, but I am so happy I did. I wouldn’t have found my chosen family or bonded tighter with my blood family otherwise. To every LGBTQ+ person: you are loved and we are here together. pic.twitter.com/3nOHr2axcU — Chase Anderson, MD, MS (K.C. Ardem) 🦸🏽‍♂️🏳️‍🌈 (@ChaseTMAnderson) October 11, 2022

Sometimes, you have to come out more than once, and that’s ok!

It’s National Coming Out Day and like many queer folks I’m coming out again 🏳️‍🌈 Read my Op-ed in @GayCityNews to learn about my coming out, what it means for me, and my work in the NY Assembly serving our communities. #ComingOutDay https://t.co/buxPnWU8Fr — Jessica González-Rojas (@votejgr) October 11, 2022

Happy National Coming Out Day to all aces

all asexuals, all demisexuals, all gray aces, all aegosexuals, and more

all sex neutral, sex repulsed, sex favorable, sex averse

all ages, young and old

a very happy coming out day to you

I hope it’s whatever you need it to be

🖤🤍💜 — elle rose (@scretladyspider) October 11, 2022

My coming out was a long, drawn out process with fear, shame and rejection at the centre of it. It’s a sad reality that so many LGBTQ+ Muslims still have to conceal themselves, but I am hopeful for a brighter and more open future for us all ✊🏽🏳️‍🌈 #NationalComingOutDay pic.twitter.com/REnbi7yidW — Mufseen (@mufseen) October 11, 2022

And while it’s not always possible for people to come out safely, we’re working to change that:

Today is national coming out day! To all of you who are coming out today, good luck and I hope it goes super well. For all of you who can’t, don’t worry – we who are will keep trying to make the world safer so that one day you can. — Erin Reed (@ErinInTheMorn) October 11, 2022

For those looking for some guidance, here are some best practices to consider:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dee🌈✨🌻🐛 (@s3xtheorywithdemi)

Let’s keep these words in mind:

Once again, this #NationalComingOutDay I’m asking that you read some Sedgwick on the coming-out imperative. pic.twitter.com/rAHuRNKBQm — João Florêncio (@NoisyBits) October 11, 2022

And these:

poem in my upcoming book bimboland about being fired for being queer on national coming out day pic.twitter.com/DfXLerdtDi — e taylor (@erinisaway) October 11, 2022

And remember: the best thing about being queer and out is that you always, ALWAYS get the last laugh:

On this national coming out day I remember my dad telling me he didn’t care if I brought home a woman or a man. But I would be disowned if I ever brought someone home who didn’t like BBQ. — Olivia Julianna 🗳 (@0liviajulianna) October 11, 2022

we’re good! thanks for checking tho. happy national coming out day everyone pic.twitter.com/1MjQ14scmq — matt (@mattxiv) October 11, 2022

An important message that will never be forgotten:

happy national coming out day!! pic.twitter.com/hWvaikXPdF — for sapphics (@forsapphic) October 11, 2022

Let’s not forget these LGBTQ+ icons:

happy national coming out day to them pic.twitter.com/r5iDmkNsND — alex (@alex_abads) October 11, 2022

They walked so we could run:

Happy national coming out day to these gay couples who taught me as a kid that it’s ok pic.twitter.com/PkhzQmcArO — Tom Zohar (@TomZohar) October 11, 2022