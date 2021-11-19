Help, I’ve Fallen Into a “Squid Game” Slash Art Hole

SPOILERS FOR “SQUID GAME” BELOW!
Last night, I was simply minding my own business and being a professional homosexual on the web, when I made a startling, wonderful discovery:
I’m not the only person who is shipping Sang-woo and Gi-hun from the bloody Netflix hit “Squid Game.” There are, in fact, several others who are doing this, and some of them happen to be fantastic artists.
Full disclosure: because I’m deeply mentally ill, I no sooner finished watching “Squid Game” for the first time a few weeks ago than I began to obsess about how soon I could watch the show for a second time. I love violence, and this show really, really leans into the copious violence in a wonderfully visceral way. The sound the bodies make when they hit the floor after the Tug of War scene? Wow. Sang-woo’s final sacrifice? Damn. I’m in awe, it’s everything I’ve ever wanted. But also, as with most art I enjoy, it didn’t take me long to start wondering, once Sang-woo and Gi-hun are revealed as the last men standing, “hey, what if these two school friends…kissed?”
I’m into all the big M4M fandoms, and a few of the more salient WLW ones. During the Tumblr years, I shipped Benedict Cumberbatch’s Sherlock and Martin Freeman’s Watson to my heart’s content, courtesy of the many excellent fan art offerings showing the two men in a cozy, naked embrace. I shipped all the “Doctor Who” doctors with each other, and I shipped the absolute fuck out of Rizzoli and Isles, just as the show wanted me to. But for some reason, I wasn’t expecting others to share my excitement about the prospect of Gi-hun and Sang-woo getting it on amidst corpses and blood.
And yet: where there’s an Internet, there’s a way, and where there are two handsome male leads on a TV show, you can be sure there’s a fandom lurking close behind. Lo and behold, I entered the world of “Squid Game” slash art, and my world has been utterly ROCKED.
gihun is sangwoo’s submissive and breedable malewife#상우기훈 #sangwoogihun #SG674 #sangihun pic.twitter.com/gLOyfHhMsb
— 🐣🔪 (@ZOMBU7) October 7, 2021
Like, it’s a THING.
yall cannot say that sangwoo/gihun isn’t a thing, like, it’s a THING #SquidGame #sangwoogihun pic.twitter.com/P239OQdEbP
— DESPERATE FOR MORE LJJ CONTENT (@ichitits) September 24, 2021
I really enjoyed this portrait of the two friends staring hopelessly at the stars together:
The best boys of Ssangmun-Dong ❤️ (aka the hotties) #SquidGame #Sangwoo #Gihun #Sangihun #SangwooGihun #Fanart pic.twitter.com/INQX8WSUAq
— keanataire (@ktaire) October 14, 2021
To be sure, #Sangihun is a hashtag that you can 100% search on Twitter if you so desire, and it will deliver RESULTS:
Gi-hun wears a suit 😏 — Part 1 #sangihun #sg674 pic.twitter.com/t5cWACNY0P
— malewife gi-hun (@qbee_jpg) November 12, 2021
There’s even a slash fic story that involves Gi-hun getting married and Sang-woo being very upset about it:
#Sangihun, I like to call this one “Burning up Gi-Hun’s wedding invitation”. pic.twitter.com/nGr2qNSGZ7
— Derniere (@holy_derniere) November 11, 2021
Honestly, thank GOD for this fandom:
#Sangihun Because for some reason, 1 out of 3 fanfics have a flashback of them on some rooftop, and I’m here for it 🙏 pic.twitter.com/oRz65IdyR6
— Derniere (@holy_derniere) November 11, 2021
This romantic supercut is really giving:
#sangihun in the heat of the summer pic.twitter.com/lCfV7rKnyn
— kayah (@theooooz) November 19, 2021
Things are HEATING UP:
Moved all my NSFW #Sangihun artworks here:https://t.co/FOzS6HoaPN pic.twitter.com/KIgcj4jPEt
— malewife gi-hun (@qbee_jpg) November 13, 2021
Well-#sangihun #chosangwoo #seonggihun #squidgame #SquidGames #netflix #squidgamefanart #sangwoo #gihun pic.twitter.com/BxiYONDuQb
— 𝕊𝕙𝕚𝕫 🐍 (@Simply_Shiz) November 18, 2021
Oof, that’s just about all I can handle for today. If you need me, I’ll be taking the world’s coldest shower and thinking about my life decisions up until this point.