Here’s Why People are Convinced That Two BTS Members Just Came Out of the Closet

Gather round, Twitter detectives: I’ve got a fun rabbit hole for us to go down today.

Last night, Kim Taehyung (aka V) accompanied fellow BTS member Jungkook to a premiere of the Lee Byeong-heon sports drama Dream. And not only did the pair look hot on the red carpet (as always,) fans are noticing something quite interesting about their clothing choices.

In the photo above, you can see a bit of text on Jungkook’s leather jacket. Some dedicated internet sleuths did a wee bit of digging, and they found that the text in question actually comes from one of the few snippets from the Bible that discusses gayness.

To make matters more confusing, fans noticed that the shirt Jungkook is wearing underneath the jacket bears text by Andy Warhol favorite and gay columnist Taylor Mead. So yeah, we’re going to need some clarity on what’s going on here.

Now let’s turn to V’s fashion. He’s wearing a shirt from the 80s bearing an old Punch Magazine caricature of Oscar Wilde, aka the most famous tragic gay man who ever lived. For those who somehow don’t know, Wilde was sentenced to two years of hard labor in 1895 after he was convicted of “gross indecency” with men, a misdemeanor at the time. The sentence broke him, and he died only 3 years after his release, alone, broke, and fighting a duel to the death against his wallpaper. V’s shirt also alludes to famous Wilde-worshipper and (basically) queer singer-songwriter Morrissey.

So yeah. We’re having some thoughts and feelings.

To make matters even gayer, Jungkook’s jacket was created by the nonbinary fashion brand Juntae Kim. So yes, I think it’s reasonable for us to start preparations for inducting V and Jungkook into the queer hall of fame.

I don’t know what’s going on, but I am fascinated.

It’s all just fuel to the fire that is our cultural obsession with boy bands being secretly (or not so secretly?) gay.