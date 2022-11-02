The Hilarious Tale of Fascist Romeo and Nonbinary Juliet is Setting Twitter Ablaze

Hey you: have you heard the story of the ill-conceived “Romeo and Juliet” adaptation? It goes a little something like this:

The UK’s Icarus Theater Collective decided that it wasn’t bad enough to reboot what is probably the most rebooted play in history: Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet.” But with a twist!

Set at the dawn of World War II, the UK production follows the action as “a Jewish girl falls for a member of Hitler Youth and the boy questions everything he was taught to believe.”

Not only that, but the character of Juliet is now nonbinary, which could have been cool if not for…you know, the Nazis.

There’s just one problem: actually, there are several. The first is that Baz Luhrmann did it better. The second is that no one on earth wants to see this mess. And finally, they forgot to cast Jewish people in the play.

Obviously, Twitter had an absolute field day with this sh*t.

how is every part of this the worst thing i’ve ever read pic.twitter.com/u8WSqPnrnx — The Associated Press (@kaicomedy) November 1, 2022



Brb, resigning from the community.

maybe queer people don’t deserve rights https://t.co/2IS1fUGa8K — the morally corrupt juan barquin (@woahitsjuanito) November 1, 2022

Whoever came up with this parallel was…maybe not thinking clearly?

a huge plot point in Romeo and Juliet is that the Montague’s and Capulet’s don’t even remember why they’re fighting, the feud is generations long, and they keep fighting without knowing why. neither group is objectively in the wrong. NAZIS ARE ABSOLUTELY OBJECTIVELY IN THE WRONG https://t.co/LlKGX3AoiE — booooce!!! ✡︎🖇️∞🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️♿ (@braadvengolor) November 2, 2022

you gotta see the logo for this thing https://t.co/aFdXZgcGBv — Nathan Bernhardt (@jonbernhardt) November 1, 2022

In a word: oy.

Just saw a theatre is doing a production of Romeo & Juliet where apparently Romeo is a Nazi and Juliet is Jewish. I’m all for different takes on Shakespeare, but this feels….wrong? — Chris Peterson – OnStage Blog 🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍🌈 (@OnstageBlog) October 31, 2022

It’s like if Liesl and Rolf got their own spin-off that absolutely no one wanted to see.

directors out here in 2022 making nazi/jewish Romeo and Juliet adaptations when “Jake from State Farm and Flo from Progressive” is right there; honestly it’s like I have to raise you — An Actor Or Whatever (@HamletHologram) November 1, 2022

Honestly, we’ve lost our theater privileges for the rest of the decade.

I have had the Nazi-themed Romeo and Juliet concept explained to me now and I’m ready to say it: we need to have theatre taken away from theatre practitioners, okay, we need to stop and be stopped — An Actor Or Whatever (@HamletHologram) October 31, 2022

“Nazi non-binary Romeo and Juliet” sounds like something straight out of Cards Against Humanity — Pecorino 🐑 (@Pecorinowo) November 1, 2022

Seriously: it’s not like they were out of options!

if you wanna adapt romeo and juliet you have so many options. different gangs, rival schools, two competing family-owned businesses, hatfields and mccoys, put it in space or something. but one of the few ones you can’t do is a fuckin nazi one. just don’t!! https://t.co/brKiUleEOg — Rhena 🏳️‍⚧️ (@tallntran) November 1, 2022

Oh well.

I wonder, did anyone in whatever meeting this was dreamt up in stop for one minute and think “Hmmm, Nazi boy and Jewish girl in a remake of Romeo and Juliet. Is this really a smart thing for us to be doing?” pic.twitter.com/Ak6Hq0zc1m — Daniel Sugarman (@Daniel_Sugarman) October 31, 2022