The Internet Just Proposed an Insane Theory About Queen Elizabeth II’s Death and We’re Screaming

After news surfaced of Queen Elizabeth II’s illness, the Internet was quick to comment on it. And not all those comments were exactly…you know…of the “get well soon” variety.

Please be respectful when talking about the Queen. She was a head of state, a monarch, a mother to multiple pedophiles and most importantly a devoted cousin to her husband — gaming disorder pawg (@roun_sa_ville) September 8, 2022

the queens bereal today pic.twitter.com/a0jO1HNLsh — megan (@owljude) September 8, 2022

Some folks, of course, have managed to retain their respect for the monarch…somehow. But pretty much everybody took issue with this glowing pre-mortem by British commentator Sophie Corcoran:

No one has given more to this country than her majesty the queen — Sophie Corcoran (@sophielouisecc) September 8, 2022

If you read this and thought “…wait…what?” you’re not alone. The entire Internet also found this a baffling and hilarious statement.

lewis hamilton gave more to this country through these selfies alone be serious https://t.co/TXsgGaHCZz pic.twitter.com/6Y7NIIiBUQ — gracie | saw am !!! (@8WDCS) September 8, 2022

Folks rightfully pointed out that while Elizabeth might be THE queen, she certainly isn’t OUR queen.

In the middle of writing this post, the Queen did in fact die at the age of 96. It happened, it’s big. But there’s a theory afloat online that the Queen will live on, possibly sooner than we think. Matt Bernstein posited this intriguing theory, and it didn’t take long for it to spread like wildfire.

is her majesty about to be reincarnated as trisha paytas’ child pic.twitter.com/p5MQ7FckYH — matt (@mattxiv) September 8, 2022

She’s simply switching forms, and honestly? We’re living.

The soul of Queen Elizabeth flying across the globe to Trisha Paytas’ baby rn pic.twitter.com/qNu7ff4YEE — rick (@trulyrick) September 8, 2022

For those not in the know, Trisha Paytas is a semi-controversial YouTuber, makeup entrepreneur, and iconic they/them responsible for gifting us with plenty of unhinged lifestyle content, and the Internet is very invested in the theory that she’s giving birth to the reincarnated queen as we speak.

This RT from Nathan did make me laugh pic.twitter.com/NlkHDoaEc6 — Wayward 🏴‍☠️ (@bookishfan00) September 8, 2022

and trisha paytas is 1 cm dilated… the prophecy is being fulfilled https://t.co/6C8aR7Py2B — chris (@tophlo) September 8, 2022

As they say, life finds a way.