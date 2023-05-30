JK Rowling Denies That TERFs are Nazis Despite Overwhelming Nazi Support

TERF logic: it’s not built on the strongest foundations. Which is why it’s never exactly surprising to learn that celebrity TERFS like Posie Parker and JK Rowling aren’t quite clear on what side of history they’re on. In their minds, they’re fighting for the important, century-defining struggle to tweet out hate speech from their castles on the sea. In reality, well…you know. They’re TERFS.

And you know who loves TERFS? Neo-nazis. They can’t get enough of TERF ideology! Which, again, isn’t exactly surprising, because the two groups have a lot in common. Thing one: an inexplicable hatred for a group of people that’s done literally nothing to them except try and live their lives. Thing two: using bully tactics and then instantly playing the victim. And let’s not forget thing three: an offensive amount of free time and nothing better to do with it.

And even after noted TERF Posie Parker posted a literal picture of a nazi barbie doll as her Twitter cover photo, JK Rowling is caping for her.

JK Rowling is having a really rough night with the whole "are we the baddies" arc because nazis keep showing up on the anti-LGTBQ+ side pic.twitter.com/wJNkWf7DxU — The Serfs (@theserfstv) May 30, 2023

For those unfamiliar, “are we the baddies” is a reference to the hilarious Mitchell and Webb sketch in which the two “Peep Show” comedians play nazis wondering if they are, in fact, the bad guys.

(There’s an extra layer of irony here since Robert Mitchell recently came out as a TERF. RIP to a real one.)

The thing is, you don’t get to choose whether or not you’re allied with nazis. Because if nazis think what you’re doing is all good and fine and dandy, it’s maybe time to take a look at your actions and reflect.

But no, of course they’re not going to do that. They’re TERFS! They are carrying the flaming sword of gender critical justice, and what a heavy burden it is!

JK Rowling isn't some mild mannered confused normal person with concerns, she's not rational or capable or changing her mind, she is just as extreme as "Posie Parker"



He she is offering to fund suing KJK's critics pic.twitter.com/zhnpj2jGvV — Katy Montgomerie 🦗 (@KatyMontgomerie) May 30, 2023

JK Rowling has been on a tweet gender because she can't accept that nazis support her transphobic side. She defended Kellie-Jay Keene aka Posie Parker against nazi affiliations despite the fact that she used a nazi barbie profile picture. https://t.co/LXg3KadKVY pic.twitter.com/GTXG3MYfcB — Alejandra Caraballo (@Esqueer_) May 30, 2023

At a certain point, it’s out of your hands. If nazis are your fans, you’re nazi-adjacent. I don’t make the rules!

JK Rowling is at the "we're not actual nazis" stage of her decline into terminal transphobic brain rot. pic.twitter.com/yxxSuEQ8Q8 — Alejandra Caraballo (@Esqueer_) May 30, 2023

If anyone sent a Tweet to Rowling implying the GC movement would "end on the guillotine" there would be 15 articles in the international press covering the "death threat" within the hour. https://t.co/2rLY1GbTxZ — 🤦‍♂️ Andrew James Carter (@Carter_AndrewJ) May 30, 2023

It also doesn’t help when you keep name-dropping “Mein Kampf”…

JK Rowling is offering to pay to legal fees of Kellie-Jay Keen Minsull. KJKM has called for violence against trans people, spread antisemetic conspiracy theories, called herself “not a feminist”, held rallies where TERFs quote Mein Kampf, and had neo-Nazis publicly support her. pic.twitter.com/qroNY3fKD6 — Jessie Earl (@jessiegender) May 30, 2023

jk rowling is offering to fund this person's legal fees, for anyone still living under the "but what has she done that is transphobic" rock https://t.co/wHE53qnivR — Shaun (@shaun_vids) May 30, 2023

And you know what REALLY doesn’t help? Paying the legal fees for a TERF who was banned from Facebook for anti-trans hate speech, and then turning right around and threatening trans people with legal action when they criticize you.

JK Rowling threatening random trans people with legal action again it would seem https://t.co/0XZVzNC5fN — Jess O'Thomson ♿️ 🏳️‍⚧️ (@jessothomson) May 30, 2023

I mean yeah, seems fairly nazi-ish to me. But hey, what do I know. I’ve only watched Shoah five million times.

The last and best word on the subject? This immaculate tweet: