Looks Like Even Dave Chappelle Fans Hate Elon Musk Now

What happens when you can’t just blame “woke ideology” on the fact that everyone hates you? Apparently you just go deeper into delusion.

Last night, Twitter overlord Elon Musk was booed off the stage at a Dave Chappelle show. That’s correct: even the audience of a Dave Chappelle show wasn’t here for Musk’s bullsh*t. Which says quite a lot.

Elon Musk was booed heavily when he was invited on stage by Dave Chappelle last night. He fucked around and is quickly finding out. Sycophantic Twitter users are a small minority. Even Chappelle’s transphobic fans don’t like this jackass. pic.twitter.com/2DFlp8o3Kh — Alejandra Caraballo (@Esqueer_) December 12, 2022

elon musk getting boo’ed by thousands of people at dave chappelle’s show last night… a little treat to start your week pic.twitter.com/QRHnOwyGG5 — matt (@mattxiv) December 12, 2022

Even though you have to have quite a few brain cells missing to willingly attend a Dave Chappelle show these days, the audience was of sane enough mind to know an a-hole when they saw one.

Still, Musk is blaming “woke ideology” on the response.

The people booing you were at a Dave Chappelle show. Those are not people who have fallen prey to the “woke mind virus.” https://t.co/8ZWHRxu4Yh — James Surowiecki (@JamesSurowiecki) December 12, 2022

It’s not surprising, but it sure is hilarious.

Finally Dave Chappelle introduced real comedy into his act.

I already told you in an essay that Chappelle’s greatest affinity is for other wealthy people. That’s why it didn’t occur to him that people would boo the Twitter owner. The video is brutally awkward. And funny. https://t.co/yqMLwplvY1 — roxane gay (@rgay) December 12, 2022

All this comes, of course, one day after Musk announced on Twitter that his pronouns were “Prosecute/Fauci”

Oh cool transphobia and anti-vaxxing in a single tweet by the twitter CEO. This comes a day after he tries to whip up a hate mob on a gay Jewish man over “grooming.” Twitter is a hate site now. 100%. No different from 8chan at this point. https://t.co/mjkjLReJNK — Erin Reed (@ErinInTheMorn) December 11, 2022

And wouldn’t you know it, the original account posting the video of the booing was instantly removed from Twitter. Looks like both free speech AND comedy remain ILLEGAL on the bird app!

Someone posted a video of Elon Musk getting aggressively booed in front of the friendliest possible audience (a Dave Chappelle show in San Francisco) and apparently “Something went wrong” with their account pic.twitter.com/vVNqrUpezT — Victims of Capitalism Memorial Foundation (@karaokecomputer) December 12, 2022

I love that Elon Musk went on stage at a Dave Chappelle show, presumably thinking it’d be a safe space for his transphobic ass, and even that audience booed the shit out of him. — Andrew Todd (@mistertodd) December 12, 2022

Elon Musk shouting “I’m rich, bitch,” while the sound people at Chappelle’s show honk a horn to drown out the boos from the crowd is one of the saddest videos I’ve ever seen. https://t.co/tJHFRhKU3w pic.twitter.com/SeeLSZG93h — Matt Novak (@paleofuture) December 12, 2022

We’ll be cackling at this for the rest of the day.