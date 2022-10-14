Why Did Mindy Kaling Like This JK Rowling Tweet?

Buckle up, my friends: this one is heartbreaking.

Showrunner Mindy Kaling—known for making literally some of the finest TV on planet Earth—liked a tweet from notorious TERF JK Rowling yesterday, and trans folks are feeling not great about it.

If you’re like me, you literally SCREAMED “say it isn’t so!” at your phone before chucking it across the room. Is nothing sacred?

no one should have to say this but if your feminism doesn’t include trans women it isn’t feminism at all supporting jkr in any capacity and being a feminist are mutually exclusive super disappointing @mindykaling pic.twitter.com/28fdfyTL2P — Men Write Women (@menwritewomen) October 14, 2022

It’s super disappointing when you consider how amazing shows like “Never Have I Ever” and “Sex Lives of College Girls” have been for queer representation.

What!!?! ? @mindykaling – as the parent of a trans child and a non-binary child – and as an admirer or yours – I hope I’m misreading this. pic.twitter.com/Yhv4UIy00i — Jenn Hoppe 💛 (@JennMHoppe) October 14, 2022

We’re still hoping and praying that this was an oversight on Mindy’s part.

Hi @mindykaling – can you explain this “like” of yours of JK Rowling’s tweet? I’m trying not to jump to the worst conclusions, but this doesn’t look good. pic.twitter.com/YMuPHTKlXl — Sophie (@SophieAScruggs) October 14, 2022

Although, as many users have pointed out, this isn’t the first problematic thing we’ve had to contend with in regard to Kaling.

Why are we surprised about Mindy Kaling liking that tweet?? Just a few years ago her brother wrote a book about how he posed as a Black man to get into medical school! — ღ Ms. Thique ღ 💜💜 (@theegabbibear) October 14, 2022

She literally bragged about sexually assaulting Lee Pace and then intimidating staff to avoid a lawsuit on television. She’s not a feminist at all. I’ve no idea why this isn’t better known. Sauce: https://t.co/nDbJmXaZ0y — Aditi – #WhereIsPengShuai (@mateshutup) October 14, 2022

Oy vey. It’s not looking good.

This is the second worst thing Mindy Kaling has done all week (She’s also responsible for the Scooby Doo show with no Scooby Doo) pic.twitter.com/uMeNI5uk9K — Lalla Amelyssan, Psychokiller(Qu’est-ce que c’est) (@dieSegenChukfi) October 14, 2022

Hopefully Kaling can clarify this choice: we’ve all randomly liked stupid sh*t on our TL without looking at it too closely, so let’s hope and pray that this was the case.