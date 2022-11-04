This Nope Character is Becoming an Unlikely Queer Icon

If you’ve seen Jordan Peele’s summer hit Nope, chances are much of the film’s memorably horrifying imagery has stayed with you. And you’re not alone: not only did the film inspire some of Halloween’s most show-stopping lewks, the mise-en-scene of Nope has become instantly iconic.

And while the film feels tinged with queerness, there’s one character who stands out in viewer’s minds as a certified queer icon.

That’s right: the people have spoken, and Jean Jacket is gay now.

Queer folks have a long history of reclaiming the “monster” in horror films. But there’s a special edge to seeing a monster who’s so wonderfully flamboyant in the third-act reveal.

gay people will be like “she’s mother” and the “she” in question will essentially be one of these types of vibes and nothing in between pic.twitter.com/CU7vJTtrvx — norman 🦦 (@emonormie) November 1, 2022

She came, she served c*nt, and she died.

She’s part of the community sorry you can’t change my mind pic.twitter.com/5qUUmgZ8ig — Jennifer Tilly Emmy Campaign (@medel_raymond) November 1, 2022

It’s no wonder that we’re claiming Miss Jean Jacket as our own.

Miss Jean Jacket has arrived to the function pic.twitter.com/4mQZvvzMo8 — Mads 🌱 @ COMMISSIONS (3/3) (@madslineart) October 29, 2022

What’s there to forgive? She rules.

the lgbtq community has forgiven jean jacket pic.twitter.com/kZebNjBz9l — phoebe bridgers ryan gosling pants (@MOULlNR0UGE) October 30, 2022

Being a queer icon means that you can serve AND slay. Our good bitch Jean Jacket did both:

Jean Jacket did nothing wrong. https://t.co/04tsJWmX6H — 🍂💀 Dorian, Envoy of Hearth and Harvest💀🍂 (@OnlineDorian) November 1, 2022

It’s no surprise that artists and creatives are already putting new spins on this iconic horror villain.

I mentioned I wanted to draw humanized Jean Jacket from Nope in a second “Slasher Babes” drawing, but I figured she doesn’t fit the Slasher archetype, so I just drew her on her own! pic.twitter.com/KEg1ewswzT — TacoDraws 🐀 (commissions open) (@captaintaco2345) October 31, 2022

People are even reading the rainbow string of flags she swallows as a coming out gesture:

Made my brother a Nope costume, I loved how Jean Jacket came out pic.twitter.com/PKOR0e2srB — Momo (@Momo_Jinxie) October 30, 2022

HERE FOR IT

Jean Jacket said gay rights https://t.co/f0iKSLC36m — Asty, the spooky scary skeleton 🏳️‍🌈 (@TheArtOfAsty) October 14, 2022

She’s one of the girls

jean jacket, a gay icon https://t.co/PFESO1tTQp — Helen Shivers (@thecroakerqueen) October 13, 2022

You can’t change our minds.

Jean Jacket is gay culture now https://t.co/YlMJUdwiIf — Dr. Ada-Rhodes Short 🤖🧠 (@The_Ada_Rhodes) November 3, 2022

And don’t even get us STARTED on Gordy.

Gordy is one of my favorite horror characters. The Gordy’s Home sequence from NOPE sits with me and I think about it often. I truly want the Gordy’s Home film next from @JordanPeele 🏠 pic.twitter.com/Ry1ftzrDdE — Gay Chapelle🎤 (@MikeyApollo) November 4, 2022