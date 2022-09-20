The Panopticon is a Pansexual Icon Now, Deal With It

Do you ever feel like we live in a surveillance state? The answer is probably yes, because we absolutely, 1000% do. It’s no surprise that the symbol of the panopticon, an all-seeing video eye that takes everything in, has become as beloved an LGBTQ+ figure as the Babadook in this our modern age.

And by “beloved” I absolutely mean reviled.

Let’s get into this f*ckery.

It all began when an image of a CCTV camera in the UK (Manchester’s gayborhood to be precise) went viral for being…depressing.

they yassified the panopticon pic.twitter.com/wesXVo3INg — francis wolf (@francisxwolf) September 18, 2022

Surveillance is…gay now?

youre telling me this opticon is pan? https://t.co/rwcNh2arxY — Snow Dan (@StolenDans) July 21, 2022

It wasn’t long before everyone started ripping the image to shreds.

diversity win! putting the PAN in panopticon 😍 https://t.co/HjYQh49pM6 — janelle (@janelle_cpp) September 20, 2022

Because seriously…there’s nothing queer about a surveillance state.

🎶 you’ll never walk alone 🎶 love to live in the dystopian panopticon https://t.co/boUK5MiLnj — Elaine Scattermoon (@scattermoon) September 13, 2022

cant spell panopticon without pan https://t.co/BItGD3E4e8 — AJ YULE-ICAÑO PHILIPPINE HOLIDAY MICROBLOG (@anelicano) September 20, 2022

OR IS THERE?

The panopticon of the modern state pic.twitter.com/EIF9HekphY — Mr. Manager (@BradjaminB) September 14, 2022

Nope just kidding, there definitely isn’t. But that won’t stop us from laughing our asses off at this bleak turn of events.

What if we kissed in the panopticon pic.twitter.com/PQuoYW5ffz — alyssa (@xhodez) September 20, 2022

Target in a nutshell.

Is this a ploy by Big Panopticon pic.twitter.com/r1saFAs3fa — LANI 🐒 (@fruitymiku) September 20, 2022