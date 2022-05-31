These Pride Tweets Will Have You Laughing, Crying, and Fainting

Tomorrow is the official start of Pride Month, or as I call it, Taco Bell appreciation month:

getting the pride month discourse out of the way now pic.twitter.com/IAjopKMmyn — cordelia (@cozyunoist) May 31, 2022

It’s a time to remember how far we’ve come in this community, and also how far corporations have come in realizing that there’s money to be made off of us:

as a gay teenager, i never felt like i had the proper tools to succeed. that’s why, for this pride month, i’ve partnered with home depot, — kcl (@kycarrerolopez) May 31, 2022

I’m not gonna say where these are from because I work for the company that sells them but there’s some stiff competition for most homophobic pride merch this year pic.twitter.com/l107hf3iHu — Holly Woodstock 🏴❤️🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ (@hollyandoats) May 31, 2022

Corporations when pride month ends pic.twitter.com/PfimFp2dtR — Known Blanket (@blankettheblank) May 31, 2022

It’s also a time to get pissed, loud, and angry!

any pride month celebration that does not love, protect, and celebrate our trans siblings is nothing but a wells fargo parade float covered in cops. the discourse this year is going to be unbearable. don’t be distracted. stand up for & with trans people. — molly conger (@socialistdogmom) May 31, 2022

The first pride was a riot, and this pride? Well, it’s mainly just confusing.

But we persevere!

happy pride pic.twitter.com/Fgl1qK8o0T — fag me to hell (@fivepoisonskid) May 31, 2022

can’t wait for pride month which is when everyone retweets the same 5 cis people saying “trans women are women” — レズとしてのPS1の開始の音 (@janusrose) May 31, 2022

And remember: just being gay and visible and making art means that you’re doing your part. The world needs us.

as pride inches closer, I just thought I’d offer some perspective ; the world is still heteronormative, cis-centric, and hard to navigate as an lgbtq person. no matter how prevalent lgbtq art seems in online art spaces, remember that you are doing a great work by making it! — angel ● @ preorders open (@sabattons) May 29, 2022

That said, if you’re like me, you’ll be spending much of the month of June in your room watching movies while your roommate/friends/randos on the street get absolutely reamed:

I’m watching The Secrets of Dumbledore and my roommate is plowing the shit out of someone in the other room, a thread — Joe Nunnink (@JoeNunnink) May 31, 2022

And that’s fine, too. Pride comes in many varieties!