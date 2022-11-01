The Queer Internet Feels Really Seen by Heidi Klum’s Worm Costume

Would you love your girlfriend if she was a worm? If you’re any variety of gay, the answer is always a resounding “yes.”

Considering this immortal truth, it should come as no surprise that of all the celebrity costumes on the Internet, Heidi Klum’s disturbingly lifelike worm outfit continues to win over gay hearts everywhere.

will be thinking about heidi klum’s worm costume for the next several days pic.twitter.com/IjRM6S6ggi — matt (@mattxiv) November 1, 2022

There’s something about a costume that’s both realistic and also uncanny that provides just the perfect soupcon of camp.

Heidi Klum out here letting everyone know he will still love you if you were a worm. pic.twitter.com/F8NgnPcT1F — bobbiedoll.eth🔪‎ (@DollPartz84) November 1, 2022

The fact that her husband accompanied her (as a fisherman?) makes it even better:

Gone fishin’ for Heidiween! 🎣🪱 Heidi Klum was unrecognizable as a worm and her hubby Tom Kaulitz was a fisherman at her annual Halloween bash. See more star costumes: https://t.co/iUJ5x7tGjt pic.twitter.com/2t2NizxWpZ — ExtraTV (@extratv) November 1, 2022

Never let it be said that true love is dead:

heidi klum’s husband said he WOULD love her if she was a worm https://t.co/fDgv73vj2R — kabriya coghlan (@kabriya) November 1, 2022

She just looks so happy…

the only reason i care about halloween is to see what insane shit heidi klum pulls like yeah of course she’s a massive worm why not pic.twitter.com/YIsZ60SZfy — – s 💫 (@earlyspringsnow) November 1, 2022

Worm GF is upon us.

“worm girlfriend is not real and she can not hurt you” worm girlfriend: https://t.co/4cxNk3bO9X — lacey (@byelacey) November 1, 2022

It’s the meme-inspired gift that keeps giving (more memes)

Him: I’m coming over, you better not be a giant worm when I get there

Me: pic.twitter.com/zoTSdT1Xfu — Chris Stedman (@ChrisDStedman) November 1, 2022

him: you better not be heidi klum worm when i get there

my worm ass: pic.twitter.com/LDFx0GedDv — max 💚 (@mlmclaude) November 1, 2022

And everybody’s thinking the same thing:

heidi klum taking the “would you still love me if i was a worm” test to all new heights pic.twitter.com/fZHwlmekfL — internet baby (@kirkpate) November 1, 2022

We should not limit this to Halloween we should embrace being Worm literally all the time https://t.co/DEOv5j04ld — Elle Has Cats (and ADHD) (@ellle_em) November 1, 2022

If you need us, we’ll be catching our breath.

I’m sorry, Heidi Klum the worm laying on the ground keeps knocking the wind out of me LIKE???? pic.twitter.com/i3G3MaHnrd — 👩🏿‍🌾🌿 (@musicjuicefyi) November 1, 2022