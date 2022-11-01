Worm GF

The Queer Internet Feels Really Seen by Heidi Klum’s Worm Costume

By

Would you love your girlfriend if she was a worm? If you’re any variety of gay, the answer is always a resounding “yes.”

Considering this immortal truth, it should come as no surprise that of all the celebrity costumes on the Internet, Heidi Klum’s disturbingly lifelike worm outfit continues to win over gay hearts everywhere.

There’s something about a costume that’s both realistic and also uncanny that provides just the perfect soupcon of camp.

The fact that her husband accompanied her (as a fisherman?) makes it even better:

Never let it be said that true love is dead:

She just looks so happy…

Worm GF is upon us.

It’s the meme-inspired gift that keeps giving (more memes)

And everybody’s thinking the same thing:

If you need us, we’ll be catching our breath.

