Queer People are Noticing Something Oddly Familiar About Twitter’s New Logo

As you probably already know by now, Elon Musk’s latest bid to drive Twitter into the ground involves changing the logo from the familiar blue bird to a Canva-style X on a black background. Why? We don’t know. Honestly, it’s not important. The point is that Twitter is rapidly becoming something no one recognizes or wants, and that seems to be on purpose.
But there’s an unexpected aspect to this change: since the “X” update, queer people are noticing something a little…well…familiar?
There’s something about the “X” logo that feels like a throwback to the early days of Grindr. And as everyone is noticing, it’s sort of what the app used to function as at its best.
Twitter: your #1 stop for gay sex since 2008.
Is it intentional? Knowing Elon…probably not?
But there’s even more going on in the coding than that…
Honestly there’s only one thing left to say about the whole mess: