Queer People are Noticing Something Oddly Familiar About Twitter’s New Logo

As you probably already know by now, Elon Musk’s latest bid to drive Twitter into the ground involves changing the logo from the familiar blue bird to a Canva-style X on a black background. Why? We don’t know. Honestly, it’s not important. The point is that Twitter is rapidly becoming something no one recognizes or wants, and that seems to be on purpose.

But there’s an unexpected aspect to this change: since the “X” update, queer people are noticing something a little…well…familiar?

Its giving gay hook up app tbh pic.twitter.com/EAEsp01EJf — Maddy Perez✨ (@JuriXMileena) July 24, 2023

There’s something about the “X” logo that feels like a throwback to the early days of Grindr. And as everyone is noticing, it’s sort of what the app used to function as at its best.

X looks more like a gay hookup app than Grindr does. I’m glad they’re finally leaning into the app’s strengths — stacy (@StacyCaySlays) July 24, 2023

Twitter: your #1 stop for gay sex since 2008.

the new x logo looks like a gay sex app — the prince with a thousand enemies ♂️ (@jaketropolis) July 24, 2023

Is it intentional? Knowing Elon…probably not?

i take it back, elon musk is like a 12 year old that thinks ‘X’ is a badass letter and makes things soooo cool and epic https://t.co/8axpsxCmhK — gay cat (@catbogausch) July 23, 2023

But there’s even more going on in the coding than that…

The new X is giving “is this a gay club or a fascist insignia?” vibes — D o m (@DomM_G_) July 24, 2023

Honestly there’s only one thing left to say about the whole mess: