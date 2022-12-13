A Series of Rivers Cuomo Tweets Has Everyone’s Eyebrows Raised

Rivers Cuomo, Weezer frontman and fabulous Tweeter, is promoting the new single from the band’s forthcoming SZNZ project. And he’s giving off some major egg vibes while doing it. Either he is, or some uncanny AI creation is tweeting out some very trans sh*t under his aegis.

First, Cuomo penned a tweet about writing a song about “femboy fashion.” To which I said…tell me more.

I’m down. Let’s make a funky bop about femboys and their unique style. Femboy fashion, count down to my new bop, I won’t rest till I drop and the crowd goes YEET. #FemboyFever — Rivers Cuomo (@RiversCuomo) December 12, 2022

But perhaps the most interesting tweet in Cuomo’s Twitter AMA session was this one, in which Cuomo (jokingly) refers to taking estrogen.

Thanks for the suggestion. But I’ll pass because Doc said if I keep taking too much Estrogen, I’ll get Valley Girl syndrome 🤪 💛 🤘 — Rivers Cuomo (@RiversCuomo) December 12, 2022

To which trans folks in the replies took the opportunity to repost images of Cuomo in drag that have been knocking about on the Internet for quite some time. It’s unclear when and why the images were taken, but we know Cuomo allegedly took the photos with his friend Julie Kramer for the single Pink Triangle from 1996’s “Pinkerton.”

There’s also the curious case of the leaked lyrics to Cuomo’s song “You Want To Be a Woman.”

Though it’s possible that we’re dealing with chaser vibes instead of egg vibes here.

this makes sense considering a modern day rivers cuomo types would probably be a chaser for trans women instead of wasian women https://t.co/zJIiLFsJ5C — ash (@rumsfeld69) December 12, 2022

In short, who knows. All I know is that nothing can stop me from indulging in my irresponsible personal headcanon surrounding a certain Weezer frontman, especially now.