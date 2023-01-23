What

Shia LaBeouf’s Drag Look in This Film Has People Wondering Something

By

Legendary director Francis Ford Coppola is known for many things: there’s his groundbreaking 1972 film The Godfather, followed up by the genre-bending Apocalypse Now and the paranoid anti-thriller The Conversation.

Sadly, his cinematic endeavors are overshadowed by the fact that he casts alleged abusers in his films: specifically the upcoming sci-fi film Megalopolis, starring Adam Driver, Aubrey Plaza, and a nearly-unrecognizable Shia LeBeouf.

r
So what’s the plot? What’s the story? Honestly, no idea. Right now it’s looking like some kind of Julie Taymor joint from 1994 and not in a bad way.

But that still doesn’t excuse casting Shia LeBeouf, whose history of alleged domestic abuse is storied.

Everyone is shook over this photo: and with good reason. First of all, why are we letting Shia LeBeouf make movies? Secondly, what the f*ck is this club look?

There’s a lot going on.

Just…a LOT.

Mess.

