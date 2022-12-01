Spotify Wrapped is Reading Everyone for Filth and the Results are Hilarious

It’s that time of year again: the time when we open Spotify in the morning and are assaulted with a brutal play-by-play of our year in emotions, also known as Spotify Wrapped. And if you’re anything like me (gay, mentally ill) your wrapped is probably quite cringe and more than a little bit emotional. Whether you’ve been bopping to Renaissance every waking hour of the day, falling asleep to Midnights, or busting out Megan’s “Eat It” whenever possible, here are some absolutely brutal tweets that you need to see. You know: just to know you’re not alone.

First thing’s first: Queen Dionne Warwick is here for you.

If I am on your @Spotify Wrapped let me know. Most of my songs are sad and I am hoping you’re okay. We can talk about it. — Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) November 30, 2022

trust me we know your spotify wrapped is Taylor, Swift and harry styles we know just by looking at you — danlet (@evildanevil) November 30, 2022

babe i just jerked off to your Spotify wrapped, you did a good job this year — michael (@FilledwithUrine) November 30, 2022

This one’s for all the Swifties out there:

Pretending to be shocked when I open my Spotify Wrapped and see my top artist pic.twitter.com/v4W5vAKEIt — erin got engaged at a taylor swift concert (@swiftbunnies) November 29, 2022

Y’ALL MY SPOTIFY WRAPPED CAME pic.twitter.com/u246e7Q2PO — ᵐᵃᵗᵗ // metlife night 2!🌙 (@taylors_scarf) November 29, 2022

S/O to that one song…YOU know the one.

I think spotify wrapped this year should have a category for ‘songs you obsessively looped for a week and then never touched again’ — Liesl 𐂂 (@LostLavenderer) October 30, 2022

We’re all mentally ill, but some of us are looking at the stars.

it’s almost that special time of year #SpotifyWrapped pic.twitter.com/WL5rZSc0om — gods favourite emo (@yasminesummanx) November 28, 2022

mfs be like “im fine” and this is their spotify wrapped pic.twitter.com/CS3KaZhaa7 — juju 💰 (@ayeejuju) November 29, 2022

Never forget that the person who brought us all this joy has never actually been paid or credited for their work:

spotify wrapped used to be an email, but this former intern had the idea of turning it into an interactive story; spotify stole her idea without ever paying her for it pic.twitter.com/yBEdRw0Mxk — music struggles (@musicstruggles1) November 29, 2022

The bottom line (emphasis on “bottom”)