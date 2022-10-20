The Tale of the Racist Lesbian Emu Farmer is Shaking the Internet

When you start scrolling your feed in the morning, you never truly know what you’re going to get. That’s the beauty of being extremely online. For instance: did I have the slightest suspicion that everyone would be agog this week over the twisted tale of the racist lesbian emu farmer with Avian flu? Absolutely not! But here we are, so let’s get into it.

It all started when the Washington Post shared a story about Emmanuel the Emu, a TikTok favorite, fighting for his life after contracting the deadly Avian flu.

Emmanuel the emu — who went viral on TikTok for hilariously pecking his owner’s phone as she filmed educational videos about farming — is fighting for his life amid a deadly outbreak of avian influenza, his owner said.https://t.co/pMpiKXC7nb — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) October 16, 2022

Emmanuel’s owner, lesbian farmer Taylor Blake, who runs South Florida’s Knuckle Bump Farms (red flags aplenty already) has long been a favorite TikTok presence. If you’ve scrolled through FarmTok at all, chances are you’ve come across Taylor kissing Emmanuel the Emu full on the lips plenty of times.

However, as usual, there’s more to the story here. As many users have since pointed out, Blake has a history of racism online. This history is well documented, and apparently it dates all the way back to the days of Vine.

You remember that girl who went viral back in like 2015 for asking a drive thru employee out on a slumber party and then a bunch of old tweets surfaced showing that she was racist lol https://t.co/AujTNHg90b — STOP DONATING TO BLM NATIONAL AND SHAUN KING (@WrittenByHanna) October 17, 2022

Now is this surprising? Absolutely not: the words “South Florida” followed by the phrase “Knuckle Bump Farms” should have been a fair tip-off. And yet folks are still shocked to find that the beloved queer emu farmer has done and said some really trash things.

I just found out lesbian emu girl is a racist conservative (apparently from Vine??) and I am so distraught I’ve been so invested in her, especially during her struggle w Avian Flu which she also could have spread bc she was KISSING her sick emu??? Besties I need to lay down — jason funderburker (@med1ogre) October 20, 2022

I know a lot of people have forgotten but let me remind yall that she’s racist, anti-black and likes throwing out that N word. Yeah everyone sad about the Emu but let’s keep it 100 out here pic.twitter.com/4YcOw1uGPp — UzamakiJ (@UzamakiJ) October 16, 2022

Not me just learning that the Emmanuel emu lesbian girl has a LONG history of being unapologetically racist online 🥴 nothing is sacred pic.twitter.com/cHRbMba7f7 — Natasha “Boo👻 Bees🐝” Oladokun 🎃 (@NatashaOladokun) October 17, 2022

Since everyone is doubting you because they won’t bother to do a simple search. My dude has rebranded like four times. Was at one point “The Good Karen” and has never changed their @. So you could at various points easily track her constantly changing brand and personality. pic.twitter.com/1lOMWH3UlJ — Hanna Marie, M.A. (@tinysapien) October 18, 2022

Before long, trans comedian Jes Tom entered the chat with the take of all takes:

the fact that we can even have a lesbian emu farmer influencer who is also a god fearing conservative racist shows the failure of identity based representation politics — jes tom 🔪 LESS LONELY @ NYCF 11/9 (@jestom) October 19, 2022

Honestly, it’s the truth: we’ve been drinking so long from the identity politics well that we’ve forgotten that some types of rancid intersectionality— i.e. lesbian and conservative and racist and emu-farming ALL AT ONCE!- are extremely unpleasant to deal with. But the Internet encourages us to make heroes out of people before we know the full story– especially when those people happen to be photogenic cis white gals with emus.

The real kicker is that Taylor Blake is not the only lesbian emu farmer out there.

If I had a nickel for every lesbian influencer emu farmer that I’ve come across on the internet, I’d have two nickels. Which isn’t a lot, but it’s weird that it happened twice. — Spooky Non-Binary Dungeon Momster (@FNDungeonMom) October 20, 2022

The struggle in the comments to figure out which/who among the lesbian emu farmer influencers is the racist one and which emu is her emu is the best intro to online culture I’ve seen today. 🤩 https://t.co/nwcbGLSrvL — Elyse Eidman-Aadahl (@ElyseEA) October 20, 2022

How can there possibly be two separate lesbian influencer emu farmers??? Is this the multiverse???? — Jennifer is bodiless 👻🎃👻 (@JennySLo) October 20, 2022

And now everyone’s obsessed with finding out the tea:

Imagine trying to explain “viral lesbian emu farmer tiktoker gets milkshake ducked after enabling the epizootic transmission of avian flu” to a medieval serf — claire e. aubin? 🍯 (@ceaubin) October 20, 2022

Me: uh oh

Wife: what

Me: they’re trying to milkshake duck the lesbian emu influencer

Wife: are you having a stroke — TriumphantLettuceHat (@Popehat) October 20, 2022

will not be sleeping tonight need to learn everything about racist lesbian emu farmer https://t.co/ZZjb4wU0pi — marina 😈 (@marinaxdove) October 20, 2022

I knew lesbian emu farmer was too good to be true — Margaret Middleton (@magmidd) October 19, 2022

Let’s remember that we can still support the emu through all this– he didn’t choose his parents!

I feel duped by the racist lesbian emu lady. I’m still rooting for ol’ Emmanuel Todd Lopez though. — Jessica Malone Grider (@mrs_g_rider) October 17, 2022

No emus were harmed in the making of this post.

reasons why *i* should become the internet’s new beloved lesbian emu rancher:

1. love emus

2. not a racist

3. enough veterinary background to know not to put my mouth on my birds — bela lugosi’s dad 👻 (@symadethis) October 17, 2022