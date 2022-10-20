The Discourse

The Tale of the Racist Lesbian Emu Farmer is Shaking the Internet

When you start scrolling your feed in the morning, you never truly know what you’re going to get. That’s the beauty of being extremely online. For instance: did I have the slightest suspicion that everyone would be agog this week over the twisted tale of the racist lesbian emu farmer with Avian flu? Absolutely not! But here we are, so let’s get into it.

It all started when the Washington Post shared a story about Emmanuel the Emu, a TikTok favorite, fighting for his life after contracting the deadly Avian flu.

Emmanuel’s owner, lesbian farmer Taylor Blake, who runs South Florida’s Knuckle Bump Farms (red flags aplenty already) has long been a favorite TikTok presence. If you’ve scrolled through FarmTok at all, chances are you’ve come across Taylor kissing Emmanuel the Emu full on the lips plenty of times.

However, as usual, there’s more to the story here. As many users have since pointed out, Blake has a history of racism online. This history is well documented, and apparently it dates all the way back to the days of Vine.

Now is this surprising? Absolutely not: the words “South Florida” followed by the phrase “Knuckle Bump Farms” should have been a fair tip-off. And yet folks are still shocked to find that the beloved queer emu farmer has done and said some really trash things.

Before long, trans comedian Jes Tom entered the chat with the take of all takes:

Honestly, it’s the truth: we’ve been drinking so long from the identity politics well that we’ve forgotten that some types of rancid intersectionality— i.e. lesbian and conservative and racist and emu-farming ALL AT ONCE!- are extremely unpleasant to deal with. But the Internet encourages us to make heroes out of people before we know the full story– especially when those people happen to be photogenic cis white gals with emus.

The real kicker is that Taylor Blake is not the only lesbian emu farmer out there.

And now everyone’s obsessed with finding out the tea:

Let’s remember that we can still support the emu through all this– he didn’t choose his parents!

No emus were harmed in the making of this post.

