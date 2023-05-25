The Internet is Screaming Over the Tale of the Gay Mini Fridge

Have you ever been in the market for a mini fridge, but you want to make absolutely certain that it’s homosexual enough? I feel you. It’s a common struggle that we’ve surely all gone through at some point or another. It’s hard to find a mini fridge—or a couch, or a milk frother—that’s just gay enough to get along in a homo household.

Well folks, your worries are over, because someone decided to sell a Bud Light mini fridge on Facebook Marketplace and dubbed it a “gay” mini fridge. Because Bud Light is gay now, as we all know.

I want the gay mini fridge https://t.co/WEaxlLwbBQ — The Ginger Swindler (@lilydsmith) May 25, 2023

It’s exactly what we needed: a gay fridge to keep our gay drinks cold. Hot drinks are famously heterosexual.

public meetup! at the gay mini fridge https://t.co/eztNZOsAnO — KJ (@dyeframe) May 25, 2023

need https://t.co/LQxjEb9RMp — chaos goblin line cook (@tr4shgobl1n) May 25, 2023

I need this https://t.co/6Z7ZqNmPAo — Alta Bloom (@bloom_allie) May 25, 2023

We’re all the gay mini fridge right now.

i identify as this actually https://t.co/P9N3dJz07e — ren 𖤐 (@garfieldisnear) May 25, 2023

I want it bad https://t.co/tcUTfpz18R — lex 🩻 (@scorpio_BlTCH) May 25, 2023

I need to get on facebook marketplace asap https://t.co/ByrhVjeZkq — barbarism critic 🛸 #StopCopCity (@SxarletRed) May 25, 2023

We want it, we need it, we’re gay.

LMAOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO OMG https://t.co/TKxhLtIYeB — son of a shepherd (@Beentrillaustin) May 25, 2023

What’s next…a gay REGULAR SIZED fridge??