The Internet is Sharply Divided Over a Thirsty Pic of Gavin Casalegno

If you haven’t been watching the Prime show “The Summer I Turned Pretty”…first of all, what are you doing? It’s gay and great. It’s got passionate glances, secret crushes, and a killer soundtrack. And some extremely fine people are returning to the drama this season, including “The Vampire Diaries” actor Gavin Casalegno.

The Dallas-born actor and model plays Jeremiah, one of Isabel “Belly” Conklin’s summer crushes, and honestly, we can fully understand the crushworthiness.

When Twitter user @newdiaryentry posted a pic of the actor chilling topless by the sea, no one expected it would stir up any controversy. Casalegno is just another extraordinarily hot guy, right? Apparently…wrong. People were miffed, and not just because they’re team Conrad.

No sooner was the photo posted than people started freaking out, calling the actor ugly, terrifying-looking, and worst of all…totally average.

throw a rock in southern california and you’ll hit 15 guys that look just like this https://t.co/BPVZ0HhFv7 — #augs (@luvpxie) July 17, 2023

this dude would’ve ended up on ellen and received a lifetime supply of american eagle shirts in 2015 https://t.co/F6PJRD5jp3 — Hurt CoPain (@SaeedDiCaprio) July 18, 2023

Y’all would fuck a tree if it had abs and blue eyes https://t.co/NKexNleizQ — catalina (@fiImaker) July 16, 2023

I'm sorry but this just looks like the average white male tiktok influencer https://t.co/ACi5FsgxBJ — moxxie's freckles ♡ (@sydmolga) July 17, 2023

yall fall to yall knees over ANYTHING like omg? https://t.co/jakoC2278P — ☹️ (@hexgrlwrld) July 18, 2023

People are reading something sinister about these images, and maybe they can see something we can’t…

Every day i start being less attracted to men because this actually scares me https://t.co/qOMSOW2gxq — meli 🐋 (@emodaryl_) July 18, 2023

The complete opposite of my type ! https://t.co/RaDYUVIXWP — August🌊 (@stars4August) July 17, 2023

I can’t believe this was young Damon in tvd https://t.co/ZV3LgS9YLs — ♡ (@Iolidk) July 18, 2023

Then again…something sinister might, in fact, be afoot. As one user mentioned, Casalegno is a Christian who belongs to the Christian Ministry Young Life, which, while not as out-and-out creepy as Hillsong or Churchome, does have a pretty problematic history. For one thing, leaders of the ministry have been accused in recent years of covering up the sexual abuse of young members, which is pretty awful.

he’s a younglife boy so i’m giving it 4 months max before he’s exposed for doing something insane https://t.co/VYLgKPl0em — auntie iroh (@pinnkmatter) July 17, 2023

But has Casalegno gone all the way over to the dark side a la Joshua Bennett? We don’t know.

One thing, however, is clear: actors are not their characters, and even if you’re team Conrad, that’s no reason to sh*t on those of us who are team Jeremiah.

i don’t watch the show & idk if the actors have done anything to make people mad.. but the way people are so comfortable w calling actors ugly for no reason has never been right to me. hate their characters all u want but leave the very real ppl out of ur jokes. u don’t know them https://t.co/HHE1vLEiIx — kim (@GELLM0RE) July 17, 2023

qts are trying too hard hes literally an attractive guy like

don’t deny it!! he literally is https://t.co/Yn8HIRcUpH — em ☁️ (@pictrsofgrls) July 17, 2023

the quotes…hating someone this much for no reason is crazy https://t.co/0I0WY6mXR5 — fuck school i don’t care! (@jaceysjiara) July 17, 2023

Go forth and lust responsibly, friends.