This Iconic Meme Actress Just Came Out as Bisexual

Huge queer news is afoot: the Brazilian actress Renata Sorrah just came out as bisexual.

Who is Renata Sorrah? You might know her from a 1969 film that bears what is possibly the greatest title on earth: Killed the Family and Went to the Movies. You might also know her from the Brazilian telenovela “Senhora do Destino,” where she plays the villain Nazaré Tedesco, a campy kidnapper who always gets the last laugh.

But most likely, you know her as the confused math lady in the meme of the same name.

incredible bisexual breaking news pic.twitter.com/NtP0aQHqtD — OneTopic (@OneTopicAtATime) May 22, 2023

We all know what this means: math is officially gay now.

Bisexuals everywhere are feeling seen.

The bisexual representation we deserve. https://t.co/iVhnJu61tC — Limited Edition Darth J.D. (@starklyjd) May 23, 2023

huge day for all of us https://t.co/xjW0iES1TE — Camp Bedford (@campbedfordband) May 23, 2023

Some folks are even noting that meme itself perfectly encapsulates the feeling of realizing you’re bisexual: confusion, horniness, and more confusion.

no cuz when u think abt it that’s what it’s like being bisexual https://t.co/Tjjb1EkybK — bugerson (@namuroll) May 23, 2023

This is perfect because this gif perfectly captures figuring out that you're Bi 💕 https://t.co/7lOWlXu4q3 pic.twitter.com/kcf3XnIN2f — CauseImEd – Streamer! (In Theory) (@CauseImEd) May 23, 2023

real cuz that's literally what figuring out ur bi looks like https://t.co/qG8nXOzmif — 『黑°.❂』⁷ (@kkmkyo) May 23, 2023

It’s a win for the culture, quite frankly.

I SCREAM I CRY I CELEBRATE BUT MOSTLY I LOL. https://t.co/f42sdU1lYa — falloutb1tch (@ntbmnofficial) May 23, 2023

She’s extremely Mother for this.

We couldn’t be prouder.

An icon for bisexuals, especially ones who are bad at math https://t.co/rpmVIjednX — Scroinkbip 🎠 (@Ariel_Sherman93) May 23, 2023

It’s all becoming clear.

So this is why we all relate to her https://t.co/Oj4tC881eI — 🎗️🧠 | semi ia 🙁 (@catastrophem1nd) May 23, 2023

Ok, this is PEAK INTERNET https://t.co/lcTH4aOumJ — Uros (@UrosZiv) May 23, 2023