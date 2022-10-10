Trans People are Clapping Back at This Detransitioner and the Result is Life-Giving

Detransitioners: according to gender-critical feminists they’re everywhere!

The only problem is: they’re not. They just get an unusual amount of screentime in the mainstream press, due to the compulsive “both sides”-ing when it comes to bigger outlets covering trans stories.

This isn’t to say that detransitioners—folks who once identified as trans, but no longer feel that label applies—don’t exist. They absolutely do, and their stories are complex and varied.

You know what’s not complex? When folks who identify as detransitioners use their own experience to bolster right-wing claims that transition leads to “irreversible damage” when it’s simply not the case.

Over the weekend, a detransitioner named KC Miller took to Twitter to talk about his regrets about taking testosterone. The regrets in question? Male pattern baldness.

Just for some perspective: this is what almost five years of hormones does to a teenage girl. Remember, I’m 21. pic.twitter.com/DZh1ycVt6O — KC Miller (@KCMiller1225) October 9, 2022

Going on HRT is different for everyone, and sure, sometimes the results aren’t exactly what you hoped or expected. But is that a reason for medical professionals to double-down on gatekeeping? Absolutely not.

There’s a definite pick-me vibe surrounding folks who feel let down or disappointed by the process of transition.

“I’m not detransitioning because I don’t wanna make women uncomfortable like those mean evil trans women do!” 🥴 pic.twitter.com/FpQNVMyku8 — cosima bee concordia (@bimbotheory) October 9, 2022

Something about that “trans fems r beautiful, trans men r ugly” tiktok, and that detrans person bemoaning male pattern balding is giving me thots…. Something around trans mascs’ fear of manhood as opposed to twinky boyishness. Something around not seeing real life men as hot. — annoying poof (@itsjacksonbbz) October 10, 2022

It’s even more complicated when you consider that Miller—while advocating for stricter medical gatekeeping for trans teens—isn’t actually detransitioning himself.

every transphobic detrans grifter can’t help but admit they don’t actually want to detransition and that they still have dysphoria about their assigned gender pic.twitter.com/SdBuVjkASN — jenny_tightpants🪑 (@halomancer1) October 10, 2022

It’s also just untrue that the effects of HRT are irreversible.

Sweetie, either detransition or get on minoxidil, or finasteride, or microneedling or wear a cap like other bald men. But don’t sit here pretending like you didn’t know testosterone would make you look and sound like a man 😩 That’s on YOU not on hormone provision — annoying poof (@itsjacksonbbz) October 10, 2022

What a tangled web we weave.

i cant believe the latest ftm detrans account is a trans guy who doesnt even want to detransition or stop taking testosterone, hes literally just mad that hes balding. like we finally found the one guy who truly thought being queer would make him stop being white — frank furtschool (@osamabishounen) October 10, 2022

Especially considering that the very thing pick me detransitioners rail against–unwanted changes to the body, gender dysphoria–is what trans folks have to go through when they ARE gatekept from care.

Wow, 5 years with hormones you regretted, that’s absolutely awful. Anyway what do you think 10-20-30+ years with the wrong hormones might have made you do? Like, just an idle question. — Juniper, the Specter of Communism (@ginandjuniper) October 10, 2022

