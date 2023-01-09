Oh Brother

Trans Twitter is Cackling Over Matt Walsh’s Latest Deranged Tweet

By

Right-wing pundit Matt Walsh is fairly famous at this point for saying utterly nonsensical things about “the left.” But perhaps no tweet summarizes just how confused Walsh is about trans people than a tweet he fired off yesterday implying transbians straight up don’t exist.

It’s absolutely not out of character for Walsh to just make something up out of the blue. T4T relationships? Never heard of them, therefore they don’t exist!

It didn’t take long, of course, for trans Twitter to start delightfully taking this concept to task.

Anyone who has spent literally two seconds in the trans community knows that not only is T4T love a thing, it’s one of the greatest things on Earth. But Walsh has never been one to let facts get in the way of a good troll.

Conclusion? Matt Walsh has never met a trans woman.

No sooner did this tweet start making the rounds than transbians everywhere started posting makeout pics, and it was glorious.

Now folks are wondering if there might have been a secret motive behind the absurd tweet…

Let’s leave things on a high note:

Tags: conservative, Internet, Matt Walsh, t4t, trans dating, Trans Lesbians, Trans Twitter, transbian, Twitter
