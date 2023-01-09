Trans Twitter is Cackling Over Matt Walsh’s Latest Deranged Tweet

Right-wing pundit Matt Walsh is fairly famous at this point for saying utterly nonsensical things about “the left.” But perhaps no tweet summarizes just how confused Walsh is about trans people than a tweet he fired off yesterday implying transbians straight up don’t exist.

Also it’s always interesting to note how “trans women” never date other “trans women.” It’s almost like they recognize and act upon the very distinction that they demand everyone else ignore. — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) January 8, 2023

It’s absolutely not out of character for Walsh to just make something up out of the blue. T4T relationships? Never heard of them, therefore they don’t exist!

It didn’t take long, of course, for trans Twitter to start delightfully taking this concept to task.

Anyone who has spent literally two seconds in the trans community knows that not only is T4T love a thing, it’s one of the greatest things on Earth. But Walsh has never been one to let facts get in the way of a good troll.

almost every transfem i am friends with is dating a transfem 😭 https://t.co/lm8HZzz9nz — Mari 🖤 (@ssbm_mari) January 9, 2023

Conclusion? Matt Walsh has never met a trans woman.

i could make a joke here about how every trans woman i know is in a chaos polycule with 14 other trans women , but it’s also just wild this guy can state the exact opposite of reality and none of his obsessive freak followers will believe otherwise https://t.co/RUqzvLnR95 — Janus Rose (@janusrose) January 9, 2023

None of these shitstain bigots has ever actually spoken to a trans person and they’re constantly doing their best to prove it. Doesn’t matter though cause cis people will eat this shit up regardless https://t.co/HrrD0CfgRP — Cat🏴🏳️‍⚧️🐱 (@HelliecopterOne) January 9, 2023

I would go as far to say most* trans women in the US have fucked or are fucking *other trans women* as we speak. Like, far and away I would guess that is the majority of sexual and relationship activity for transfems in the US https://t.co/j2NbvezGD8 — elle (married mode) (@justacoverband) January 9, 2023

How did it come to be that they all believe this? It’s so funny and just maybe the most false claim on this whole website. https://t.co/ZN36Bk1RFo — Katelyn Burns (@transscribe) January 9, 2023

Trans women can literally make out in front of Matt here and he’d still deny that trans women date each other https://t.co/5gxtoAkm0c — Eliza | Playing Persona 5 Royal! (@ElizaNonArtz) January 9, 2023

No sooner did this tweet start making the rounds than transbians everywhere started posting makeout pics, and it was glorious.

be a shame if every trans lesbian on Twitter filled this man’s replies with images of themselves making out with other trans women#weexist https://t.co/1cMGuyymO7 — Nostromo Jones (@MrsStephinMerit) January 9, 2023

Now folks are wondering if there might have been a secret motive behind the absurd tweet…

Sorry you couldn’t find they precise type of porn you were looking for https://t.co/tzg0z7YZWA — Ben 🎄(checkmark) (@defenestr8rboi) January 9, 2023

I am convinced that this is bait and he just wants to see a bunch of trans women making out https://t.co/6k78Iq1CfY — Princess jollyfish (@prlncesjelyfish) January 9, 2023

Matt Walsh notes that trans women only fuck cis women in the porn he watches therefore trans women must not date other trans women https://t.co/ffacgW2yyG — Jade 🏳️‍⚧️ (@JadedArtistGal) January 9, 2023

Let’s leave things on a high note:

Bro, I’ve fucked more Trans Women than you have Cis Women. https://t.co/uZswvw6v9j pic.twitter.com/dJBn80X8R4 — Julie Rei Goldstein ~ 1.3 Mil in Big Pharma profit (@JulieRei) January 9, 2023