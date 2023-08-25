Trump’s Mugshot Has the Girls Screaming

Trump may not be sporting a f*ck-ass bob in his newly-released mugshot photo, but he’s cracking us up regardless.

Usually having to look at that man’s face is always a curse and something to be avoided at all costs. But listen, do we love seeing a good comeuppance? Of course we do!

First, people were letting loose with the Succession jokes.

kendall roy if committing vehicular manslaughter was illegal pic.twitter.com/mG5ptko5Xx — leyla 🍒 (@leylanocontext) August 25, 2023

Then, things got local.

West Siders: You want to come to the West Side this time?



Me: pic.twitter.com/1MiXGC2xOg — Americana At Brand Memes (@americanamemes) August 25, 2023

Then all hell broke loose!

his ass was NOT watching americas next top model because what is this face pic.twitter.com/a5lLxpu94w — matt (@mattxiv) August 25, 2023

It’s truly a slaytastic look for the worst man on Earth.

Yassified? Fierce.

Me trying to hypnotize my friends cat into sitting on my lap and letting me pet them pic.twitter.com/O3W8hZ1Cvc — The Taurus Final Boss (@jaxajueny) August 25, 2023

Oh he’s serving cunt and BOB pic.twitter.com/krIx5jYo2G — pocket (@islandthembo) August 25, 2023

But the real winner here was that bobby pin…