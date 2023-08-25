Trump’s Mugshot Has the Girls Screaming

Trump may not be sporting a f*ck-ass bob in his newly-released mugshot photo, but he’s cracking us up regardless.
Usually having to look at that man’s face is always a curse and something to be avoided at all costs. But listen, do we love seeing a good comeuppance? Of course we do!
First, people were letting loose with the Succession jokes.
Then, things got local.
Then all hell broke loose!
It’s truly a slaytastic look for the worst man on Earth.
Yassified? Fierce.
But the real winner here was that bobby pin…
