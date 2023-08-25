Another Day in Hell

Trump’s Mugshot Has the Girls Screaming

By

Trump may not be sporting a f*ck-ass bob in his newly-released mugshot photo, but he’s cracking us up regardless.

Usually having to look at that man’s face is always a curse and something to be avoided at all costs. But listen, do we love seeing a good comeuppance? Of course we do!

First, people were letting loose with the Succession jokes.

Then, things got local.

Then all hell broke loose!

It’s truly a slaytastic look for the worst man on Earth.

Yassified? Fierce.

But the real winner here was that bobby pin…

Tags: Donald Trump Kendall Roy Succession
