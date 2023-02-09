What is Twink Death and Why is Everyone Tweeting About It?

Men: sometimes, they’re hot. This is a terrifying and painful fact that we all have to contend with, and it becomes even more painful when you contemplate the fact that hot men must also…age.

So what is “twink death,” you ask? It’s aging. It’s what happens when a twink: usually a beautiful young man, turns into a slightly older, slightly less beautiful older man.

It all began with a post contrasting the two eras of Leonardo DiCaprio: perfect twink, and aging partner of models under 24.

twink death is a terrifying thing pic.twitter.com/W30PCYmezB — levi (@thenorthmens) February 6, 2023

Now I know what you’re thinking: such a thread could only bring out the worst kind of age-shaming, fatphobia, and nastiness in us. But you’d be wrong: for the most part, we got examples of twinks who have aged like the finest wine.

Exhibit A: Orson Welles. Hot as a young twink, also hot as an old bear.

twink death is a terrifying thing pic.twitter.com/9KNIwMxs4F — DΔΠTE (@steelydante) February 8, 2023

Not everyone, of course, fares quite as well.

did somebody say twink death? pic.twitter.com/RYaUTcnbaA — gabe bergado (@gabebergado) February 8, 2023

Something something twink death pic.twitter.com/TELvuBRyhF — Rose Dommu (@rosedommu) February 8, 2023

Sometimes, twink death creates zaddy heaven. SRK hive PULL UP:

anyways here’s the hottest dilf on earth https://t.co/6bLTMxVjxg pic.twitter.com/5Of2qkM9AQ — haneul | PROM NIGHT (@wondershitwoman) February 9, 2023

Keanu, for instance, just gets hotter.

on the other side, suriya ages like a fine wine https://t.co/pn4FRoUwV3 pic.twitter.com/fKLDsi0snD — nithyaa 🤍 (@yourstrulynieee) February 9, 2023

An important development:

this twink death led to dilf birth https://t.co/kgAJCWl60i pic.twitter.com/z0eU5K5VSE — jade ･ﾟ.*✧･ﾟ (@bejeweledangels) February 9, 2023

Twink death? Couldn’t be these two.

not my twink! y’all be easy tho https://t.co/0oazpbpuH8 pic.twitter.com/PTyZ1gQG1l — jurídico HOT HOT MUITO MASSA (@witchcatf) February 8, 2023

There were a few James Marsden moments:

my twink aged like a fine wine https://t.co/CJntCt2X44 pic.twitter.com/kNVQsGHLhr — Frank Costa (@feistyfrank) February 8, 2023

It just goes on and on and on.

his twink death led to his dilf birth https://t.co/3ipEzxwA0q pic.twitter.com/DU1nBYNuzp — joey (@dilfwrld) February 8, 2023

Sometimes twink death isn’t a terrifying thing: sometimes it’s absolutely called for.

twink death is a terrifying thing pic.twitter.com/h46TzmGFBd — James Urbaniak (@JamesUrbaniak) February 9, 2023

and sometimes twink death is a glorious and beautiful thing https://t.co/Ss8cnMPi7i pic.twitter.com/tbCXnaVhkf — bat!🩸tlou spoilers (@ookeyspook) February 8, 2023

twink death is a terrifying thing pic.twitter.com/c79DxZPDIv — Daily Frasier (@DailyFrasier) February 8, 2023

Ladies are twinks too.

Twink death is a terrifying thing pic.twitter.com/h52jaCVVPe — The Dude (@bacon5237) February 9, 2023

Embracing it.

twink death ❌

twink evolution ✅ pic.twitter.com/sO89okNeNn — jay (@kendallhosseini) February 8, 2023

The final word on the subject? That belongs to Artie Bucco.

go ahead. post another “twink death take”. tell me all about how ageist it is. say how your “favorite white man” beat the allegations. accuse me of being fatphobic because of leo’s coke bloat. pic.twitter.com/vpdrjpYJ9w — levi (@thenorthmens) February 8, 2023