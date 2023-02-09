Twink Talk

What is Twink Death and Why is Everyone Tweeting About It?

By

Men: sometimes, they’re hot. This is a terrifying and painful fact that we all have to contend with, and it becomes even more painful when you contemplate the fact that hot men must also…age.

So what is “twink death,” you ask? It’s aging. It’s what happens when a twink: usually a beautiful young man, turns into a slightly older, slightly less beautiful older man.

It all began with a post contrasting the two eras of Leonardo DiCaprio: perfect twink, and aging partner of models under 24.

Now I know what you’re thinking: such a thread could only bring out the worst kind of age-shaming, fatphobia, and nastiness in us. But you’d be wrong: for the most part, we got examples of twinks who have aged like the finest wine.

Exhibit A: Orson Welles. Hot as a young twink, also hot as an old bear.

Not everyone, of course, fares quite as well.

Sometimes, twink death creates zaddy heaven. SRK hive PULL UP:

Keanu, for instance, just gets hotter.

An important development:

Twink death? Couldn’t be these two.

There were a few James Marsden moments:

It just goes on and on and on.

Sometimes twink death isn’t a terrifying thing: sometimes it’s absolutely called for.

Ladies are twinks too.

Embracing it.

The final word on the subject? That belongs to Artie Bucco.

