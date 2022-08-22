Deja Vu

Twitter is Posting About Its Love/Hate Relationship with “Game of Thrones” and We’re Living

By

Just when you thought you were out, they sucked you back in!

Who is “they,” you’re wondering? Why HBO of course, the subscription service that’s never afraid to beat a dead horse, especially when that dead horse still spells millions in revenue. Last night, the first episode of the “Game of Thrones” prequel series “House of the Dragon” aired, and people have thoughts and feelings. Specifically queer people, who have not forgotten the many crimes of the original series. 

What are our criticisms, you ask? Where to begin.

First of all, have we forgotten how the original show consistently threw characters of color under the bus?

It’s always funny when fantasy writers use “realism” as an excuse for writing shows with hideous politics:

The North remembers…that this show was pretty much instantly dated the moment it came out.

And yet…

Comedian Robin Tran perhaps won the discourse with this hilarious tweet:

Honestly, if nothing else, this gives us something to hate on for the next few weeks. Huzzah!

Tags: Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon, House Targaryen, Rhaenyra Targaryen
