Twitter is Posting About Its Love/Hate Relationship with “Game of Thrones” and We’re Living

Just when you thought you were out, they sucked you back in!

Who is “they,” you’re wondering? Why HBO of course, the subscription service that’s never afraid to beat a dead horse, especially when that dead horse still spells millions in revenue. Last night, the first episode of the “Game of Thrones” prequel series “House of the Dragon” aired, and people have thoughts and feelings. Specifically queer people, who have not forgotten the many crimes of the original series.

you all are WEAK how does game of thrones have you again — shri (@shriiiitt) August 22, 2022

What are our criticisms, you ask? Where to begin.

I should not get drawn into this, but: “Game of Thrones” is about as historically accurate as a Medieval Tymes restaurant, and this is by design. The “history” in question is thousands of years of tidbits thrown together to achieve verisimilitude to an imaginary Dark Ages. — Jude “MAW Collected Edition Out Now” Doyle (@byJudeDoyle) August 22, 2022

First of all, have we forgotten how the original show consistently threw characters of color under the bus?

I refuse to take Game of Thrones seriously for multiple reasons, all their fault entirely, but it’s wild to me how people will be like “ah yes intense gendered and sexual violence are necessary for realism in this show” AND “black people in this show ruin my escapist fantasy” 😒 — stitch (@stitchmediamix) August 22, 2022

Game of Thrones wasted everyone’s time for over ten years and y’all are just jumping back into it again? No wonder everyone is always crying about their bad relationship history. — Zito (@_Zeets) August 22, 2022

It’s always funny when fantasy writers use “realism” as an excuse for writing shows with hideous politics:

i think it’s very funny that the house of the dragon guys are like “we want to reflect the misogyny of the time period” the time period is the twelfth of makebelieve. it’s the 149th year of sir gooby the dragonfoot. it’s the eighth age of targabargabor. it’s literally made up — Thing Bad (@Merman_Melville) August 22, 2022

“I’m going to watch House of the Dragon because of the script” The script: pic.twitter.com/DAq6WHQFmO — Caraxes 🐉| HOTD era (@timiretimzzy2) August 19, 2022

The North remembers…that this show was pretty much instantly dated the moment it came out.

And yet…

Me tuning in to House of Dragons after slandering Game of Thrones hellaciously for the last 3 years pic.twitter.com/HqsC8XvKrS — Waveon Targaryen (@WavyCorleone) August 21, 2022

Comedian Robin Tran perhaps won the discourse with this hilarious tweet:

The Game of Thrones prequel actually started in black and white with Daenerys working at a Cinnabon, pretty bold choice imo — Robin Tran 🏳️‍⚧️ (@robintran04) August 22, 2022

Honestly, if nothing else, this gives us something to hate on for the next few weeks. Huzzah!

Often think about how the last season of “Game of Thrones” had a $90m budget…yet, somehow, this Starbucks cup still ended up on air: pic.twitter.com/NDdSsjBjYy — Trung Phan (@TrungTPhan) August 22, 2022