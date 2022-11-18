Future Nostalgia

Twitter is (Probably) Dying, and We’re All in Mourning.

By

Well, the day we feared has finally, probably come, and Nero (Elon Musk) is fiddling like his life depends on it. Twitter is sputtering out, and an entire global community is in mourning. But since it’s Twitter, everyone’s being pretty hilarious about it.

We’ll start with the jokes: Lord knows we’re in need of a laugh right now.

The earnest:

The oddly sweet:

The confessional:

And finally, the hopeful:

Tags: Elon Musk, leaving twitter, Obituary, post mortem, Technology, The Internet, Titanic, Twitter
