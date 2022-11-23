Twitter Reacts with Sorrow and Thirst to Wonho Joining the Military

Wonho, formerly a member of the group Monsta X, and currently a solo artist, has announced that he’ll enlist in the South Korean military on December 5th. The impeccable thirst trap connoisseur —a sexy pic sommelier, if you will— is scheduled to return to civilian-slash-celebrity life in 2024, two whole years from now. This is truly devastating news; A loss at a time when the world needs him most. We are reporting live from the frontlines of this tragedy as Twitter reacts accordingly.

Devastating day for horny people https://t.co/irx4ooBtKy — maca…?… (@goeunplory) November 15, 2022

what the hell im gon do now without seein his ass half naked on my tl every other week https://t.co/xNkThCXTzo — mizu (@SHEOTL) November 15, 2022

a great win for the military but a gigantic loss for my eyes 😳👀 pic.twitter.com/EajYzNSZQP — elité ʚïɞ (@offthetablewyou) November 15, 2022

wonho enlisting on 5 december pic.twitter.com/N1yiuE2nAO — 💙 (@ohhoholog) November 15, 2022

Enlisting in the South Korean army is a highly valued duty for its citizens as the country is technically at war with North Korea. Male performers going away to serve is something built into the Korean idol machine —though with the cultural and economic impact of superstars BTS ageing into ‘you’ll go to jail if you don’t enlist immediately’ territory, there have been many recent discussions of whether it’s necessary for everyone in the nation’s flourishing entertainment industry to take part. In 2020, the South Korean National Assembly created a two-year extension which some male idols could qualify for. The so-called “BTS law” allows certain performers to postpone clocking in for their required service from before they turn 28, to before they turn 30. Fresh off a European tour and a new single release, Wonho’s time (He’s already 31 in the Korean age system) is up.

After participating in the general basic training, Korean idols are often assigned to the military band, government desk jobs, or lowkey public service positions. This is the case for Wonho, whose label announced he’d be a “public service worker”, meaning he’ll likely spend his military service period as a social worker. Whether or not he’ll be allowed to use social media, or permitted to take photos, is unclear and unlikely. While the concept of a celebrity disappearing to serve their country for about two years is familiar to fans of Korean media, it doesn’t make it any easier to lose someone who enriches your life, screens, and IG feed with their incredible body for such an extended time.

I think they made wonho a service worker because no one would feel intimidated by him at front line🥺 pic.twitter.com/4hBH6Ko9im — STORY 🐳 FAN ACCOUNT (@whale4minhyuk) November 15, 2022

bro doesn’t even need protection those bullets are going to be bouncing off that ass like a bouncy ball on a trampoline https://t.co/ndVxkuYCOb — ‎ً (@milfjins) November 15, 2022

Will they still let him post thrist traps?! please 😭 why is this yr taking so much from us https://t.co/8iQyZVKq5V pic.twitter.com/1OfFlD5z3R — Ivan 🐺❤ (@madmariiiiii) November 15, 2022

It’s heartbreaking to witness these people realising they will have to somehow continue to live in a world without thirst trap updates from this delicious talented man and his (very important) thighs. Our thoughts and prayers go out to them all.

I’m gonna miss him 🥹 pic.twitter.com/ASW9Q8qOtw — RAINE⁷ ⁴⁴ 🃏 (@trivialrnx_7) November 15, 2022

So I won’t get his thirst traps on my feed anymore? pic.twitter.com/p7ohIEBFfk — Luke DiSilva 🌈🌱👾🐈‍⬛ (@lukedisilva) November 15, 2022

how much more can the lgbt community take? HOW MUCH MORE CAN WE LOSE??? https://t.co/WfFKcdWNee — Professor of Cunt at Serve University (@V5LNTINE) November 15, 2022

YOU MEAN I WONT BE SEEING THIS FOR TWO YEARS https://t.co/UALPNElHKT pic.twitter.com/FXR4Du9vig — BENNY⁷ Dogboy Hours ♡ (@byakuyastoy) November 15, 2022

It’s the booty shorts for me.

will military service know wonho needs booty shorts to do better exercise? 💔🥺 will they know he loves to use bunny slippers? 😪🥺 will they comfort him and give him a colorful carnival when it gets cold? 😭😢🥺 would they take care of him? 😞 💔💔💔💔💔#sadday #dontgowonho — san • read pin📌 (@jooheonmercy) November 15, 2022

why are they putting wonho in the military for anyway???? Is there a small waist division I don’t know about???? — navi military wife era 🪖 (@openwonho) November 15, 2022

Of course, one of the stages of grief is bargaining…

LET ME GET A DOCTOR’S NOTE OR SOMETHING FOR HIM PLEASE LORDpic.twitter.com/6jpQlnfAjc https://t.co/FHKXWdGIYJ — Dom (@queenofmangoes) November 15, 2022

They can’t send 3 twinks in his place? https://t.co/zPf3ejOhux pic.twitter.com/327eoO3LRy — Melo FAN ACCOUNT ❄️ (@thatsthat1996) November 15, 2022

Wonho please look at me this isn’t you please don’t enlist for me I need you — 🍂Mileena Kyle🍁 (@SelinaKyleUwU) November 16, 2022

forcing the military to take me instead of wonhopic.twitter.com/uzmXrHh0Uc — 开 ia│wonhos home (@wonhosdotcom) November 15, 2022

he has done more for humanity than the military ever will pic.twitter.com/4KnZo9WyDI https://t.co/19jmT40Brf — janet roach 👱🏻‍♀️ (@ginasfaketan) November 16, 2022

me at the border trying to stop wonho from going pic.twitter.com/NeCEWq6RYu — meli | fan account (@dearwonhoo) November 15, 2022

These helpful people have raised a very valid point: that Wonho has BEEN serving for years!

bad bitches shouldn’t have to enlist wonho has Served enough!!!!!! — eggman (@kero99i) November 15, 2022

but hes been serving for years??? https://t.co/bUO4veorbe — lamb (@Iongkissgoodbye) November 15, 2022

Wonho can’t enlist, he already served pic.twitter.com/0mJoQeVNB8 — dopechae #KIHYUNDAY🦈 (@DILFMONSTA) November 15, 2022

WONHO HAS ALREADY SERVED ENOUGH pic.twitter.com/6cmkt6NRBE — maya (@soobfilming) November 15, 2022

Many believe that the media savvy, forward-thinking South Korean government will put Wonho’s experience of thirst trapping to good use.

they’re going to make him thirst trap for military propaganda https://t.co/vAd2Yi3sMp — kiều (@CommieSasuke) November 15, 2022

you already know wonho is gonna take thirst trap pics in a too-tight white tshirt and military pants showing off his ass and i for one cant wait. the ideal use of military time and resources — meowmeow bigheals @ me? pagaga (@apleasantpossum) November 15, 2022

now that wonho is enlisting, imma need him to recreate that viral hype boy cover with idols in the military pic.twitter.com/pVGZUCt25e — reena 💓 (@chuujisung) November 15, 2022

Wonho showing up to his first day of service https://t.co/AoBgvS7JT7 pic.twitter.com/ZFGrTPBo8f — baseball lover (@judeblazey) November 15, 2022

A recent Wonho interview with InStyle conveys everything we’ll miss about him: “He has an off-stage boyfriend aesthetic but is also an easy-to-worship glam god on-stage. Sexy and cute. A Disney face with a Marvel body.” The article goes on to ask: “But who needs superhero movies anyways when you have the adrenaline rush of Wonho’s duality?” Well, InStyle, unless they’ll let him keep posting during his enlistment… apparently we do!

In his official announcement letter to his fans, Wonho writes: “I’ll prepare lots of things so that WENEE [the name for his fandom] won’t get bored, and I hope WENEE will spend that time happily, freely catching up on the things that you haven’t been able to do up until now while waiting for the day that we’ll meet again! WENEE, will you wait just a little while for me?”

We’ll be here when you get back, Wonho. In the profound, inspirational words of Twitter user tiredswords69: Keep thotting it up in the military, king.

everyone mourning wonho keep thotting it up in the military king — coffin is gatekeeping lew (@tiredswords69) November 15, 2022