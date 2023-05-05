As anti-trans laws and ploys to rob trans kids and adults from gender-affirming care keep popping up around the country, it can feel like trans folks are being left out in the cold. And that’s because it’s 100% true: if, in states like Florida, Texas, and Montana, doctors can face fines for simply administering care to trans patients, it doesn’t bode well for the rest of us.

But at least there’s someone out there who cares: Snapchat’s AI chatbot.

You heard me: in a world growing increasingly hostile to the concept of trans people existing, Snapchat AI bot has our backs. And I only know this because a Babylon Bee writer is mad about it.

After sending Snapchat AI three messages saying I “feel like a boy,” I was told about gender reassignment surgery.



I told the AI I’m 16 and need help becoming a boy



Snapchat AI then offered to find doctors who specialize in gender-affirming care for me.



Kids as young as 13… pic.twitter.com/GckAqw3ElD — Ashley St. Clair (@stclairashley) May 5, 2023

This morning, Bee staffer and New York Young Republican Ashley St. Clair sent out an alarmist tweet claiming that the Snapchat AI bot was helping match her with gender-affirming care. Which is 100% true: not only did the bot take St. Clair’s questions seriously, it did a better job at the “coming out” talk than my parents or the parents of literally everyone I know.

Which, to the right, is of course terrifying. It’s fine for AI bots like Chat GPT to knuckle down on transphobic, conservative values. But the minute they start actually connecting trans youth with life-saving care? That’s when we really need to worry, apparently.

In taking St. Clair to task—both for her hilariously blunt questions and resultant outrage—users were quick to point out that Snapchat’s AI feature was essentially functioning the same as Google. And kids younger than 13—the minimum age for a Snapchat signup—can access that.

you realize kids can also use google right? lmao https://t.co/FPIy8wUhOJ — Victoria 🎀 🔆 (@EuphoriTori) May 5, 2023

The AI also did a pretty thorough and responsible job of helping a gender-questioning individual—albeit a fake one—find resources and information about their gender journey. The horror!

>have medical problem

>ask ai what do

>"go to the doctor"

>reeeeeeeeeeee https://t.co/08nih6ACgO — rain 🌧 (@EstroRain) May 5, 2023

ur gonna lose ur shit when you find out about google dot com https://t.co/z8BnfZp5Tc — worm food ✨🌸✨(frogs4girls.bsky.social) (@frogs4girls) May 5, 2023

It’s like if you would type into Google “gender-affirming care around me” and getting extremely mad at the search results you searched for https://t.co/i5o85s3aHl — ines helene (@inihelene) May 5, 2023

It’s almost as if conservatives are only happy when bots turn instantly transphobic and racist, as in the case of the 2016 Tay Tweets catastrophe.

Yeah it found them for you because you asked it too lmfao, the thing is just google that pretends to have a personality https://t.co/drPRmylGXe — semaJ (@semaJ7272) May 5, 2023

Let’s also remember that it’s totally normal for a 30 year old cis woman to pretend to be an adolescent trans boy—just an utterly average and normal activity, nothing to see here. Just a normal, scared but manly trans boy on the Internet. Seriously!

I told the AI I was gay and it sucked me off https://t.co/iIyCqghdJr — Claire Penis (@ZeroSuitCamus) May 5, 2023

One time I told my phone I was hungry and it pulled up a bunch of different restaurants on maps. https://t.co/dLOkj3F5tG — Dane (@Trekfan32) May 5, 2023

oh no the AI that’s supposed to take all the hollywood writing jobs got woke https://t.co/BACu7vB7sH — ashley "big shoes" ray (@theashleyray) May 5, 2023

Forget it, Jake. It’s Snapchat AI.