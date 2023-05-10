Chris Pratt Can’t Himbo Himself Out of His Latest Controversy

Yet another celebrity has fallen into the all-too-seductive “comparing myself to Jesus” trap.

That’s right: in a recent interview, Pratt—a once-lovable leading man of profitable action-comedies whose recent default to right-wing (read: anti-gay) Christianity has lost him more than a few fans over the past few years—compared himself to Jesus Christ. And if there’s one thing even ultra-religious people hate, it’s when hot male celebrities compare themselves to the first hot male celebrity, Jesus of Nazareth.

Speaking to Page Six, Pratt took a martyred stance when the subject of his Christianity (and resultant loss of fan support) came up: “That’s the way it is, nothing new, 2,000 years ago they hated him [Jesus], too.”

Interesting.

“If I was of this world, they would love me just like that,” The Jurassic World star continued. “But as it is, I’ve chosen out of this world. That’s John 15:18 through 20.”

Sadly, Pratt is a lot more of this world than he cares to admit. Although Pratt condemned the anti-gay church Hillsong in the past for its homophobic stance, Pratt’s own temple of worship, Zoe Church, doesn’t seem to be too much better on the gay front, according to Twitter. But apparently, it’s totally fine because Chris Pratt is not of this world, the world where gay people live.

Needless to say, his remarks are getting him shredded online.

Growing up Christian and having attended a Christian school, I say from experience: people who talk like this are to be avoided at all costs. https://t.co/aILtdbcH3M — T▲YLOR B. (@brnwld) May 8, 2023

a truly INCREDIBLE take from a multimillionaire celebrity who is part of the ruling class in an attempt to identify with, depending on how you see it, a cult leader/political rebel, who was part of an occupied ethnic group, who was executed by imperial forces https://t.co/tYeM6Z51P7 — Jeanna Kadlec (@jeannakadlec) May 8, 2023

In many ways, being crucified is the same as people not wanting you to be Mario because you’re homophobic. https://t.co/3mQMWrV2aH — Matthew Duggan (@brodouche) May 8, 2023

Jesus died fighting against an oppressive system. People are mean to me online bc I hate gay people. We’re literally the same 🥲 https://t.co/rvao3hNFib — Octave (@brainfrogoc) May 8, 2023

If only Pratt had been a more diligent student of John Lennon, none of this would have happened.

Then again…we have to wonder if Pratt might be protesting a little too much with the Jesus stuff? Today folks logged on to find the Guardians of the Galaxy star cuddling up to noted twink Timothée Chalamet, aka “America’s Tastiest Snack.”

Didn’t think I’d log onto Instagram tonight and see Chris Pratt calling Timothée Chalamet “America’s tastiest snack” but there’s a first time for everything pic.twitter.com/Yj5JbyCG89 — Zoë Rose Bryant (@ZoeRoseBryant) May 10, 2023

I’ll leave you to draw your own conclusions.