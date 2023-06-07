Whoops

This Anti-Trans Christian Influencer Sure Does Love Trans Porn

By

Meet Ryan Foley. He’s a man of the lord, a proud member of #Christiantok, which means he has “unconquerable faith” in Jesus Christ, and an obsession with trans people in porn.

Yup, you heard right: a man who’s made his name off of fighting his attraction to trans bodies and trying to label them sinful is not quite as over his trans porn addiction as anyone might think. Which is interesting, since Foley, per a recent TikTok, considers porn addiction to be a “feminine trait.”

@ryanfoley._

#Christian #God #Jesus #Christiantiktok

♬ The night we met by lord Huron slowed down – Songs slowed down and speed up

After the Christian influencer started railing against transness, Grindr, and trans porn, an trans adult content creator named Kendoll—owner of a popular femboy OnlyFans account—stitched a recent hate-filled TikTok from Foley. And boy oh boy, did they provide receipts. The creator, who goes by @kendollmunch on TikTok, pulled up a literal receipt from OnlyFans showing a payment from Foley from November 2022.

Which means one thing and one thing only: not only is the good preacher not practicing what he preaches, he’s actively railing against the same community that helps him get his rocks off.

To which we only have to say…huh?

@kendollmunch

#stitch with @Ryan Foley I love you ryan #fypシ

♬ Lights Are On (Instrumental) – Edith Whiskers

Kendoll isn’t the only creator who Foley has thirstily supported on the sly, either: two other accounts have since come forward posting evidence of the anti-trans preacher paying for gay and trans adult content on OnlyFans.

@jackjuddsons

#stitch with @Ryan Foley #greenscreen #addiction #gay #closeted

♬ original sound – jack

I mean, it’s not exactly surprising, is it? Scratch a transphobic Christian and you’d likely to find a very, very horny man into some profoundly LGBTQ+ porn.

Tags: Anti-Trans, christian, Explicit, far right, hypocrite, Kendoll, OnlyFans, Ryan Foley, trans content
