Oy

Twitter Has Started Blocking Queer Creators for No Reason

By

Last week, we wrote about how Twitter is actively platforming (and promoting) anti-trans hashtags. Today, the rapidly-deteriorating app seems to have taken things one step further by actually banning queer creators. The reason? “Violating Twitter’s spam policy.”

It’s not just queer people either: the spam bot filter seems to be targeting accounts that tweet more than two or three times a day.

RELATED

Happy Pride! Twitter Is Actively Pushing Trans Hate

But not all accounts who post consistently. Just the ones with politics that don’t seem to line up with Elon Musk’s own.

Which means not only queer people, but folks who happen to simply mention the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Needless to say, the girls are pissed. And by “the girls” I mean…everyone.

Of course it’s no surprise: nor are the other aspects of the site’s poor functionality, including the completely meaningless “for you” page, and the near-total inability to see your friend’s tweets anymore.

I guess we really can’t have nice things.

Tags: anti-LGBTQ Covid Elon Musk Politics & News Pride Month Transgender Twitter
Read More in WTF
Brittney Griner Was Harassed at the Airport By Right-Wing Trolls
Get a Life
Brittney Griner Was Harassed at the Airport By Right-Wing Trolls
BY Johnny Levanier
Justin Bieber’s Dad Has Some Very Dumb Things to Say About Pride Month
Shhhhh
Justin Bieber’s Dad Has Some Very Dumb Things to Say About Pride Month
BY Johnny Levanier
This Anti-Trans Christian Influencer Sure Does Love Trans Porn
Whoops
This Anti-Trans Christian Influencer Sure Does Love Trans Porn
BY Henry Giardina
The Latest on INTO
Nothing to See Here, Just Some Extremely Gay Vintage Ads
Hot Hot Hunks
Nothing to See Here, Just Some Extremely Gay Vintage Ads
BY Henry Giardina
No Matter the Age, Queer Folks Are on Dating Apps
App for That
No Matter the Age, Queer Folks Are on Dating Apps
BY Joshua S. Mackey
<i>How to Tell a Secret</i> Confronts the Legacy of HIV Stigma in Ireland
Out of the Celluloid Closet
How to Tell a Secret Confronts the Legacy of HIV Stigma in Ireland
BY Hamish Calvert
INTO arrow pointing down
IN YOUR INBOX