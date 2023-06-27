Twitter Has Started Blocking Queer Creators for No Reason

Last week, we wrote about how Twitter is actively platforming (and promoting) anti-trans hashtags. Today, the rapidly-deteriorating app seems to have taken things one step further by actually banning queer creators. The reason? “Violating Twitter’s spam policy.”

Great website we got here pic.twitter.com/BfQk3QXkQF — @kyrabee.bsky.social (@Kyrathion) June 27, 2023

excuse me what pic.twitter.com/J72OiHHDbE — caroline rayner (@scaroline9) June 27, 2023

It’s not just queer people either: the spam bot filter seems to be targeting accounts that tweet more than two or three times a day.

Twitter fails to identify every obvious spam bot, while restricting accounts that tweet 1-2 times per day. pic.twitter.com/i56OUMSf3W — 🤦‍♂️ Andrew James Carter (@Carter_AndrewJ) June 27, 2023

Looks like loads of people are getting notifications that they've violated the spam policy without having done anything pic.twitter.com/jZ4KGQMYUW — Doctorb Nick 🏳️‍🌈 (@NichSmith) June 27, 2023

But not all accounts who post consistently. Just the ones with politics that don’t seem to line up with Elon Musk’s own.

Twitter is limiting a bunch of LGBT people I know for "spam" but my inbox still looks like this pic.twitter.com/MdUg72ppkv — Katy Montgomerie 🦗 (@KatyMontgomerie) June 27, 2023

Which means not only queer people, but folks who happen to simply mention the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Looks like spam policy has been invoked specifically targeting queer accounts or anyone mentioning COVID-19.



I guess they're in full on fuck around and find out mode, and I have a lot of fucking mandatory paperwork to do. — Kuprin, Moogle King of Space (@KingOfMoogles) June 27, 2023

Twitter is locked for three days because of ‘spam’, apparently someone doesn’t like all the queer content & NB politics pic.twitter.com/S2Nb0u9ARP — Jenna Lyn Albert (they/them | iel) (@JennaLynAlbert) June 27, 2023

Needless to say, the girls are pissed. And by “the girls” I mean…everyone.

everyone posting the spam alert pic.twitter.com/qPv3ZII51t — Love Theme From "@danceyrselfdean" (@danceyrselfdean) June 27, 2023

Of course it’s no surprise: nor are the other aspects of the site’s poor functionality, including the completely meaningless “for you” page, and the near-total inability to see your friend’s tweets anymore.

I guess we really can’t have nice things.