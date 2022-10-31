DILF Watch

You’ll Never Guess Which 90s DILF is the Subject of a Million Horny Halloween Posts This Year

By

It’s officially Halloween, and that means one thing: it’s time to thirst post about our favorite DILFs from 90s movies. Don’t ask me why, they just go hand in hand.

But whether you’re a fan of a young, pre-idiot Alec Baldwin in Beetlejuice, Bruce Willis in Death Becomes Her, or any of the leads from Ghostbusters, one thing is certain. There’s one OG Halloween dad that utterly takes the cake.

And his name is Bill Pullman.

When Bill Pullman stepped into the role of “supernatural psychiatrist” James Harvey in 1995’s Casper, millennial hearts everywhere were instantly melted.

We were far too young to be this horny, and yet we were.

Appreciation for this man, and this appalling era of CG in movies, really runs the gamut.

We can’t get enough.

There’s just something about that 90s dad aesthetic…

He’s so hot it’s distracting us from our perennial rewatch of this wholesome children’s film!

He’s so hot it’s hurting our feelings!

Seriously…did he need to be this hot? Like, did the script call for it?

Not only did he serve us peak DILF in Casper, he also served bussy in Lost Highway, Sleepless in Seattle, and The Last Seduction.

Truly a man for all seasons. But especially the spooky season.

Tags: 90s dads, 90s movies, Bill Pullman, Casper, CGI, Christina Ricci, DILF, Halloween, hot dads, The Sinner, Thirst
