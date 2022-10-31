You’ll Never Guess Which 90s DILF is the Subject of a Million Horny Halloween Posts This Year

It’s officially Halloween, and that means one thing: it’s time to thirst post about our favorite DILFs from 90s movies. Don’t ask me why, they just go hand in hand.

But whether you’re a fan of a young, pre-idiot Alec Baldwin in Beetlejuice, Bruce Willis in Death Becomes Her, or any of the leads from Ghostbusters, one thing is certain. There’s one OG Halloween dad that utterly takes the cake.

And his name is Bill Pullman.

unfortunately realized that bill pullman as the dad in casper might’ve been foundational to my sexuality — Sydney Battle (@SydneyBattle) October 30, 2022

When Bill Pullman stepped into the role of “supernatural psychiatrist” James Harvey in 1995’s Casper, millennial hearts everywhere were instantly melted.

We were far too young to be this horny, and yet we were.

Men, what’s stopping you from looking like this? pic.twitter.com/KwDi0cdDyf — Cody Wimmer (@Cody_Wimmer) October 30, 2022

Appreciation for this man, and this appalling era of CG in movies, really runs the gamut.

We can’t get enough.

I’m watching Casper and I stand by being so so horny for 90’s Bill Pullman pic.twitter.com/EwgDqN2NFb — BOOsaleigh 👻 (@brosaleigh) October 24, 2022

Happy Halloween to Bill Pullman in Casper only pic.twitter.com/wo4jNA77Kt — robyn (derogatory) (@typicallyrobyn) October 31, 2022

Bill Pullman is a DILF — 🌻🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️Sketchy “Play Zero Escape” Supreme (@sketchysupreme) October 27, 2022

There’s just something about that 90s dad aesthetic…

Rewatched Casper not too long ago and I concur that Bill Pullman is an absolute fox in that cardigan/glasses combo. https://t.co/46Gy0EhUmM — Ghoul-ia (@phoenixjka) October 31, 2022

He’s so hot it’s distracting us from our perennial rewatch of this wholesome children’s film!

Watching Casper with my kids and all I can think is, “Bill Pullman is a hot dad. ” #Casper #billpullman pic.twitter.com/OdzFRLm7zZ — MegW RN (@MegWalker2) October 30, 2022

He’s so hot it’s hurting our feelings!

It was really great of Bill Pullman to gift us with not one but two holiday season babes with perfect hair in 1995 pic.twitter.com/YLz9jz0Kmz — Shawnee Mead Spellman 🎃 (@ShawneeMead) October 31, 2022

Seriously…did he need to be this hot? Like, did the script call for it?

Why did they make Bill Pullman such a hot dad in Casper? pic.twitter.com/m8OddLmlJl — Alex Hernandez ✨🍂🌙 (@cuentistawrites) October 23, 2022

Not only did he serve us peak DILF in Casper, he also served bussy in Lost Highway, Sleepless in Seattle, and The Last Seduction.

1990s Bill Pullman noir comes in several appealing flavors pic.twitter.com/MJ9x5LjiSa — Jeff Klingman (@jeff_klingman) October 30, 2022

Truly a man for all seasons. But especially the spooky season.

Reminder to not sleep on Bill Pullman. Space pilot. President. Single (ghost for a sec) Dad. Croc Catcher. pic.twitter.com/fTAvpPBcbE — Zane Wiener (@TigolBitties333) October 30, 2022