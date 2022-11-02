Migguel Anggelo Explores His Queer, Latino, and Immigrant Identities in Upcoming Production English with an Accent

Some folks are really good at one thing. Maybe it’s dancing, singing, or acting, but for Migguel Anggelo it’s all of the above and then some. The multidisciplinary performing artist, singer, dancer, actor, and painter brings all of his talents to the stage in an original stage production called English with an Accent.

As a Venezuelan-American, Anggelo’s production merges his queer, Latino, and immigrant identities with music, dance, and theater. With the concept and script developed by Anggelo, the music developed by him in collaboration with Jaime Lozano, and directed and choreographed by Avihai Haham, English with an Accent follows an immigrant’s arrival in New York City with hopes of blossoming from their caterpillar-like beginnings into a beautiful butterfly.

English with an Accent explores the American dream through themes of freedom, security, and self-worth, while also celebrating the release of Anggelo’s album of the same name. Anggelo’s work routinely explores the intersections of his identity through the use of music, physical theatre, dance, text, and costume. As a theatre creator, he has developed work at MASS MoCA, the Kimmel Center, the Miami Light Project and more through awarded residencies. Now, he’s bringing his original production to Lincoln Center.

“I am very excited to bring English with an Accent to Lincoln Center – I’m so thankful for their generous support and for co-commissioning the piece,” Anggelo stated in a press release. “After sixteen long years, I am now (finally!) a naturalized U.S. citizen, so this work is especially meaningful to me. It represents my quest for safety, for happiness, for self-worth – and finding that in the United States, I can now call this country my home. Home and safety matter to everyone, regardless of where they are from, and it’s my hope that people who don’t normally see their stories reflected on stage, find theirs in our work.”

Learn more about Migguel Anggelo’s English with an Accent runs at Lincoln Center’s Clark Studio Theater from December 1, 2022 to December 3, 2022.