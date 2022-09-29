AMC’s Interview with the Vampire Receives Season Two, Prior to Series Debut

Ahead of its upcoming premiere, AMC’s new show, Interview with the Vampire, has already been renewed for a second season.

The TV series, adapted from author Anne Rice’s gothic novel of the same name, follows Louis de Pointe du Lac as he tells his story and that of Lestat de Lioncourt and Claudia to journalist Daniel Molloy. Louis’ tale is enveloped in love, lust, power, immortality, revenge, and atonement, starting off in New Orleans, Louisiana in 1910. But when you live forever, a tale like this consists of decades worth of details.

Interview with the Vampire stars Jacob Anderson as Louis de Pointe du Lac, Sam Reid as Lestat de Lioncourt, Bailey Bass as Claudia, and Eric Bogosian as Daniel Molloy, as they join AMC’s latest lineup of original content. Anne Rice’s novel was previously adapted into a film in 1994, starring Brad Pitt, Tom Cruise, Kirsten Dunst, Christian Slater, Thandiwe Newton, and Antonio Banderas. The film was a box office success and garnered two Oscar nominations for Best Art Direction and Best Original Score, not to mention Dunst receiving a Golden Globe nomination for her performance as Claudia.

The film was also known for its homoerotic undertone. Louis and Lestat take Claudia under their wing as their daughter after she’s turned by Lestat, essentially making the three a family. Not to mention that the blood-sucking scenes in the movie highlight that drinking blood is not only nourishing, but providing some form of sexual fulfillment.

AMC’s TV adaptation is making it very clear that this version is very queer. In the trailer, Louis states that Lestat was so much more to him than meets the eye. “He was my murderer, my mentor, my lover, and my maker”. Out the gate, the tone is set and the queer coupling of Louis and Lestat is established. Honestly, we’re here for it.

The TV version of Interview with the Vampire is looking to rekindle the magic from the film and it’s off to a great start. Rotten Tomatoes has already scored the show with a 100% rating. So, the bar is set high for the show’s future second season, which will take place in Europe.

But before that happens, make sure to check out Interview with the Vampire’s series premiere on October 2, 2022 on AMC.