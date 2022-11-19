Bel-Air is Almost Back for Season 2

Bel-Air, the hit reimagining of Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, has released the teaser for its second season. The first season was critically lauded, and its follow-up is looking to carry that energy to new heights.

The series is the brainchild of Morgan Cooper, who in 2019 directed a mock-trailer that reinterpreted the classic sitcom as a serious drama. The trailer went viral, garnering praise from Will Smith himself, and eventually led to a series order from NBC.

The first season introduced Will Smith (played by Jabari Banks) to the Banks family after a run-in with the law in his hometown of Philadelphia. Once relocated in Bel-Air, he has to navigate an elite private school while clashing with his upper class relatives.

Season two finds Will “at a crossroads as a new figure comes into his life who challenges what he’s learned and competes for control of his influence,” the official synopsis reads. “He juggles this while navigating his home life with the Banks family and trying to rebuild the trust that was broken at the end of last season.

“We’ll see Will and Carlton’s brotherhood start to evolve as they grow closer, but still challenge each other about their differences. We’ll also see Hilary evolve as she becomes more of a boss in her influencer world and how that spills over into her relationship with Jazz, and also highlight the relatable struggles around Viv and Phil balancing marriage and family while trying to forge their own career paths and reconnect to the things that are important to them.”

In a statement per The Root, Cooper said, “The future of our show is bright and I can’t wait for fans to see what’s in store for the Banks family in season two. EVERYONE is ready to level up in this new chapter, especially Will, who’s determined to become his own man after the fallout with Lou [Will’s father] and the Banks family in the season one finale. The themes of trust, pride and ambition are at the forefront, and all our characters find themselves at unique crossroads that will be life changing.”

The next season of Bel-Air will premiere on Peacock on February 23—with the first three episodes available right away and new episodes airing weekly afterwards.