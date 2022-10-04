Big Mouth Season 6 Shows That Navigating Family Is Equally Hard as Going Through Puberty

Your favorite raunchy, coming-of-age cartoon is back for its sixth season. That’s right, Big Mouth is coming back ready to bring more antics, more mishaps, and more laughs.

It looks like there’s plenty of updates afoot. One, Maury (Nick Kroll) and Connie (Maya Rudolph) are having a baby, but are having varied opinions about it. Two, the students are doing DNA testing, only to find out some wild details on their heritage, like Lola (Kroll) finding out she has three dads (Mamma Mia meets 23andMe). Three, a newborn baby sister that is looking to take Jessi (Jessie Klein) out of the family picture.

And that’s just the first part of the trailer. Plenty of growing pains are present, from navigating new family dynamics to being embarrassed by your parents. Of course Big Mouth wouldn’t be Big Mouth unless it made its characters endure all that puberty has to offer. Judging by the trailer, we can expect plenty of secondhand embarrassment and hilarious moments.

Big Mouth, created by comedians/actors Nick Kroll and John Mulaney came onto the scene in 2017 to rave reviews for its empathetic, yet hilarious take on exploring adolescence and puberty. Additionally, the show takes care of its budding LGBTQ characters as well, depicting realistic (but equally funny) experiences of growing up queer and trans.

Kroll, Mulaney Klein and Rudolph, as well as Jordan Peele, Fred Armisen, Ayo Edebiri, and Jason Mantzoukas make up the main voice cast. But the show has featured plenty of stellar queer talent, such as Keke Palmer, Andrew Rannells, Brandon Kyle Goodman, Josie Totah, Lena Waithe, and the cast of Queer Eye.

This season’s voice talent also includes queer creatives Ira Glass, Matt Rogers, Tyler the Creator, Cole Escola, as well as Annaleigh Ashford, Amber Ruffin, Brian Tyree Henry, Chris O’Dowd, Ed Helm, Jeff Goldblum, Peter Capaldi, Steve-O, and Adam Levine.

Big Mouth season 6 premieres on Netflix on October 6, 2022.