Bling Empire: New York Announces Release Date and We Know Who’ll Have Our Attention When It Premieres

Bling Empire is taking the glitz and glam to the east coast in the new spin-off Bling Empire: New York. And it now has a release date of January 20, 2023 on Netflix.

The O.G. show, now in its third season, highlighted the lives of wealthy Asian Americans as they navigate life, love, and luxury. In its second season, the show introduced Dorothy Wang, who ultimately left for the bright lights of the Big Apple at the end of the season. Now, she’ll be a part of the Bling Empire: New York crew.

The synopsis for the spin-off reads, “Meet a fresh group of wealthy, sophisticated and hilarious Asian-Americans from New York City, where the quality of real estate is measured by address, not acreage. Conversations are direct, not coded. And competition — for love, for money, and for power — is fierce. Billionaires, CEOs, and fashion icons — it’s a city where you can be anything you want to be.”

Joining Wang to complete the rest of the Bling Empire: New York crew are Richard Chang, top management at Hudson Medical and Wellness, his partner Vika, actress and fashionista Tina Leung, it-couple and master networkers Stephen and Deborah Hung, and last, but not least fashion editor Blake Abbie (a card carrying member of the LGBTQ+), who we’ll definitely have our eyes on.

The pansexual trendsetter is editor at large of the cult art and fashion publication A Magazine Curated By. Abbie is propelling the conversation around fashion with a collaboration with different designers on each issue.

A native of Canada (born in Montreal and raised in Vancouver), Abbie is a classically trained singer who turned to fashion after a move to London. Abbie is also an actor, and was cast as Thomas in the Chinese version of Meteor Garden. The Netflix/Hunan TV co-production garnered 5 billion views, within China alone, two months after its release.

We know that he’ll be turning heads with all of his looks when the show premieres. And while we wait for that premiere, here’s an exclusive clip of the spin-off series below.