Breathe Easy: “Sex Lives of College Girls” Has Been Renewed for Season 3

HBO Max has renewed its hit series The Sex Lives of College Girls for a third season.

According to the streamer, the LGBTQ+-friendly comedy has emerged as one of their top performing original shows this year.

Created by Mindy Kaling and Justin Noble, The Sex Lives of College Girls follows a group of four freshman roommates as they navigate classes, jobs and relationships at the fictional Essex college in Vermont.

Kimberly (Pauline Chalamet) is a sheltered student who comes from a mostly white small town. Bela (Amrit Kaur) is a late bloomer who wants to pursue her dream of comedy writing while taking advantage of the college experience to get laid. Whitney (Alyah Chanelle Scott) is a star soccer player whose mother is a US senator. And Leighton (Reneé Rapp) is a preppy student hailing from a well-to-do family.

Leighton’s storyline in the first two seasons had her coming to terms with her sexuality. Because of her social status, Leighton has been reluctant to come out, initially relegating her sexual encounters to one-off hookups. But this is complicated when she falls for one of her out-and-proud classmates. Leighton’s journey earned the series a nomination for the GLAAD Media Awards’s Outstanding New TV Series category earlier this year.

“Mindy Kaling and Justin Noble continue to brilliantly capture the college experience in the most entertaining and relatable way,” said Suzanna Makkos, HBO Max’s executive vice president of original comedy and adult animation. “This series is the perfect balance of comedy, sex, curiosity, and chaos, and we can’t wait to see what the next season brings.”

As a result of the Warner-Discovery merger, HBO Max has been canceling a slew of its original programming, including plenty of queer favorites. But The Sex Lives of College Girls continues to attract viewers. The second season has been steadily gaining steam, with the latest drop of episodes surpassing the viewership record from the series premiere.

The final two episodes of season two will be available to stream on HBO Max on December 15.