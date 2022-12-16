The Cast Of ‘Gossip Girl’ Breaks Down That Valentine’s Day Episode

In true Gossip Girl tradition, the annual Kiss On The Lips Party saw several secrets of the New York elite come to light. The party, which was made iconic in the series’ first iteration, continues to make headlines in the city in the reboot.

In Season 2, Episode 4, titled One Flew Over The Cuck’s Nest, Monet De Haan (Savannah Lee Smith) is spearheading the annual Kiss On The Lips party, where she plans to expose the fact that her father, Greyson De Haan (Rick Worthy) has been having an affair. After Gossip Girl posts a blind item, which Monet immediately realizes is about her dad, she invites her dad, her mother (Amanda Warren), and the alleged mistress named Jennifer (Shannon Weiss), to the Kiss On The Lips Party.

Greyson is shocked to see Jennifer at the party, and attempts to confront her before they are interrupted by Monet. Monet’s mother, Camille, attempts to calm the situation down before Monet reveals that Jennifer is Greyson’s mistress. In a more shocking turn of events, Camille reveals that Jennifer is not Greyson’s mistress, but in fact, both of theirs.

“I was like ‘Ooooo’ when I read that on the script,” says Smith. “It was exciting. There’s more drama to the drama pot.”

While Camille revealed that she is involved in the triad, she admitted that she does not engage in any sort of sexual activity with Greyson and Jennifer, but rather, gets a rise out of watching Greyson have sex with another woman.

“I don’t know that this particular episode taught me anything new about polyamory, because I think this was just a true reflection of life,” Smith says, “and different walks of life, from different people in different relationships. I think it’s really important that we feature those types of relationships because people have them, and unfortunately, there’s still a stigma around polyamory. I think it’s great that [Gossip Girl] is playing a part in dismantling [that stigma].

Meanwhile, Max (Thomas Doherty) and Audrey (Emily Alyn Lind) are convinced their boyfriend, Aki (Evan Mock), is cheating on them. They follow him to a pharmacy, where they see he is picking up a prescription for pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP). While spying comes in typical Gossip Girl fashion, the triad revealed that this was one of the more complicated scenes to film.

“It was funny, because we walked onto set, and usually everything’s shut down,” says Lind. “But the store was still open [to the public]. People were just walking up to the pharmacy, and we’re just like ‘What are you doing?’ So we had to figure out a way to film in between everyone. It was just a tough scene to film everyone.”

While Max and Audrey don’t find any damning evidence, they are determined to catch him in the act. While Audrey is at the spa with Julien (Jordan Alexander), Monet, Luna (Zion Moreno), and the girls getting ready for the Kiss On The Lips party, Max hangs out with Aki and Obie (Eli Brown) with the intention of breaking into Aki’s phone and finding out if he’s been cheating.

Aki then receives a text from Rex (Colman Huntington), who wants to meet up with Aki to show him some toys.\

“I think [polyamory] is just like any relationship. Communication is the most important thing.”

Later in the episode, Aki reveals that he was not cheating on Audrey and Max, but rather experimenting with toys, so he can learn how to bottom for Max. Audrey and Max assure Aki that he doesn’t have to do anything he’s not ready for, however, they are still upset that he kept this a secret from them.

“I think [polyamory] is just like any relationship,” Mock says. “Communication is the most important thing. So when you’re involving not two, but three people, I think communication is even more important, just so everyone is all on the same page. I think we go from highs to lows, and we always figure it out together.”

Toward the end of the episode, the three are seen having sex. Though some may argue that the amount of nudity on the show seems gratuitous, the actors say that intimacy coordinators onset, as well as the comfort and chemistry between the three of them, makes these scenes less daunting.

“At this point in my career, it all feels very familiar to me,” says Doherty.

Throughout the course of the season, Luna, who is part of the original group, finds herself divided amid the Julien and Monet feud. She is torn between helping Julien revitalize her image, while still avoiding the wrath of Monet.

After the revelation of her parents, Monet finds herself distraught and dejected. Luna approaches Monet, who expresses regret for almost publicizing Camille, Greyson, and Jennifer’s unconventional triad. “They’re just having fun,” says Monet.

Monet then asks, “What if I don’t want to be loved? Love only exposes you to trouble. Isn’t it better to hate and be hated?”

Luna replies, “No. Not at all.”

“I want to be loved,” Monet admits in a vulnerable, tender moment.

“Me too. Me f*cking too,” says Luna, who then proceeds to give Monet a hug.

“I love both Jordan and Savannah so much,” says Moreno “So I just the love that I have for them and the protective nature that I have for them to tell that story. It’s difficult for Luna, because she loves them both, and she just kind of wants everyone to be together again. I think that’s the toughest part.”♦