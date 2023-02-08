Colman Domingo to Star in Netflix’s Upcoming Conspiracy Thriller ‘The Madness’

Can’t get enough of actor Colman Domingo? Neither can we. And thankfully we’ll get to see more of the Euphoria actor in the upcoming series The Madness.

The conspiracy thriller will star the Emmy Award winner as media pundit Muncie Daniels who must fight for his innocence and his life after stumbling upon a murder within the Poconos woods. As the walls close in and time runs out, Muncie strives to reconnect with his estranged family – and his lost ideals – in order to survive.

My heart isn’t racing, yours is.

The 8-episode series will debut on Netflix with creator/co-showrunner/executive producer Stephen Belber and showrunner/executive producer VJ Boyd at the helm. Clément Virgo will also serve as an executive producer, as well as direct the first two and last two episodes of the series. Joining Virgo in the director’s chair are Quyen Tran and Jessica Lowrey.

“The Madness is a fresh take on the conspiracy thriller — turning the genre on its head with its multi-layered characters, propulsive action and swift pace,” said Peter Friedlander, Vice President of Scripted Series, Netflix, US and Canada. “We are proud to have such a powerhouse team assembled to bring this dynamic story to life for Netflix viewers around the world, and to continue producing great entertainment with team Chernin.”

Most may know Domingo from his roles in Fear the Walking Dead, Candyman, and Euphoria, latter of which he won his Emmy for. However, Domingo has had a storied career as an actor, on-screen and on-stage, a playwright, and as a director since the ‘90s.

Aside from Netflix’s The Madness, the Philly native will star in the film adaptation of the Tony Award-winning play The Color Purple, which is based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel of the same name by Alice Walker, alongside H.E.R. Halle Bailey, Ciara, Danielle Brooks, Aunjanue Ellis, Taraji P. Henson, and Fantasia Barrino-Taylor. Additionally, he’ll portray the iconic queer Civil Rights activist Bayard Rustin in the Netflix film Rustin. The film is produced by former U.S. President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama, directed by George C. Wolfe, and written by Julian Breece and Dustin Lance Black.

While we don’t have a release date for The Madness, 2023 is shaping up to be the year of Colman Domingo.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Colman Domingo (@kingofbingo)