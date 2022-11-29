Feel Good Star Mae Martin Set to Make Their Hourlong Netflix Stand-Up Debut

The queer powers of the universe are combining in glorious ways as Mae Martin and Abbi Jacobson join forces to bring Martin’s next comedy standup special to a TV screen near you. The nonbinary comedian, actor, and screenwriter will make their Netflix debut in 2023 with Jacobson, of Broad City and A League of Their Own fame, as the director. Filming will take place in Vancouver on December 8, 2022 at the Vogue Theater.

The 35-year-old comedian got their start in comedy as part of the comedy troupe “The Young and the Useless”. From there, they launched a comedy career in the U.K. with an Edinburgh Fringe Festival show titled Mae Martin: Us in 2015 and a BBC Radio 4 series called Mae Martin’s Guide to 21st Century Sexuality. Their 2017 Edinburgh show Dope, was modified to be a part of Netflix’s Comedians of the World in 2019.

But it wasn’t until they created and starred in the Channel 4/Netflix series Feel Good, that they received breakout stardom. The series, which focuses on a fictionalized version of Martin navigating their relationship with girlfriend George (Charlotte Ritchie) and a new sober life in London, was given a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and garnered Martin a Best Writer – Comedy award from the Royal Television Society (RTS) at the 2021 RTS Programme Awards.

After Feel Good ended, Martin appeared on the Canadian version of LOL: Last One Laughing, had a recurring role as Grace St. James on HBO’s The Flight Attendant, and was featured in Netflix’s Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ Celebration special, which had the largest-ever gathering of LGBTQ+ comics recorded at Netflix Is A Joke: The Festival earlier this year. Now, they’ll be focusing on their Netflix special, which will be produced by All Things Comedy.