Queering Comedy

Feel Good Star Mae Martin Set to Make Their Hourlong Netflix Stand-Up Debut

By

The queer powers of the universe are combining in glorious ways as Mae Martin and Abbi Jacobson join forces to bring Martin’s next comedy standup special to a TV screen near you. The nonbinary comedian, actor, and screenwriter will make their Netflix debut in 2023 with Jacobson, of Broad City and A League of Their Own fame, as the director. Filming will take place in Vancouver on December 8, 2022 at the Vogue Theater.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Show And Tell (@showandtellagram)


The 35-year-old comedian got their start in comedy as part of the comedy troupe “The Young and the Useless”. From there, they launched a comedy career in the U.K. with an Edinburgh Fringe Festival show titled Mae Martin: Us in 2015 and a BBC Radio 4 series called Mae Martin’s Guide to 21st Century Sexuality. Their 2017 Edinburgh show Dope, was modified to be a part of Netflix’s Comedians of the World in 2019.

But it wasn’t until they created and starred in the Channel 4/Netflix series Feel Good, that they received breakout stardom. The series, which focuses on a fictionalized version of Martin navigating their relationship with girlfriend George (Charlotte Ritchie) and a new sober life in London, was given a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and garnered Martin a Best Writer – Comedy award from the Royal Television Society (RTS) at the 2021 RTS Programme Awards. 

After Feel Good ended, Martin appeared on the Canadian version of LOL: Last One Laughing, had a recurring role as Grace St. James on HBO’s The Flight Attendant, and was featured in Netflix’s Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ Celebration special, which had the largest-ever gathering of LGBTQ+ comics recorded at Netflix Is A Joke: The Festival earlier this year. Now, they’ll be focusing on their Netflix special, which will be produced by All Things Comedy. 

Tags: Comedy, Feel Good, LGBTQ, Mae Martin, Netflix
Read More
This Giving Tuesday: Here are Some Queer Orgs That Need Your Support
It's Giving
This Giving Tuesday: Here are Some Queer Orgs That Need Your Support
BY Henry Giardina
Singer Omar Apollo Responds to Queerbaiting Claims With the Queerest Tweet Possible
Queer as can be
Singer Omar Apollo Responds to Queerbaiting Claims With the Queerest Tweet Possible
BY Joshua S. Mackey
Helena Bonham Carter Defends J.K. Rowling, Joins TERF Ranks
TERF Tales
Helena Bonham Carter Defends J.K. Rowling, Joins TERF Ranks
BY Henry Giardina
INTO arrow pointing down
IN YOUR INBOX