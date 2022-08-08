The Internet Thinks That These Two TV Titans Should Be in a Comedy Together and We Couldn’t Agree More

This is Jennifer Coolidge.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Coolidge (@theofficialjencoolidge)

And this is Jackée Harry.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jackée Harry (@jackeeharry)

Both of these women are incredibly hilarious TV icons who have also become gay icons in their own right. Well on Twitter, @Osito1034 recognized the greatness that is Coolidge and Harry and decided that their excellence should be shared on-screen in a Hulu comedy.

Jennifer Coolidge and Jackée as old high school rivals whose kids get engaged. Put it on Hulu for some good comedy. I know they’d cut up together. pic.twitter.com/JC7OfcjIzL — UNCLE MAALY (@Osito1034) August 4, 2022

The viral tweet discusses how Coolidge and Harry would star in a film where they were high school rivals whose children end up dating, bringing the two face-to-face once again. Honestly, we need this on television ASAP!

Coolidge and Harry have left their mark on television. Originally wanting to be a dramatic actress, a la Meryl Streep, Coolidge took a detour into comedic acting and has found her footing ever since. While she has had numerous tv and film roles, Coolidge is most known for her roles in the American Pie and Legally Blonde franchises, the former of which she recreated in Ariana Grande’s music video for “Thank U Next”. But her profile has skyrocketed even more with her Golden Globe-nominated performance in The White Lotus.

Harry, another comedic actress, has continuously taken on scene-stealing roles in tv and film. She was the first Black woman to win the Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series in 1987 for her role as Sandra Clark in the TV series 227. Harry moved on to play the charismatic Lisa Landry in Sister Sister and has since found more success within TV shows like A Black Lady Sketch Show, Days of Our Lives, and Everybody Hates Chris.

Interestingly enough, these two TV icons were on 2 Broke Girls together, where Coolidge was a main cast member and Harry was a guest star on season 5 episode 9. So, to have these two featured in a comedy series or film would make nothing, but good fun and excellent television.

Harry seems to think so.

And so does the rest of the internet.

I’d binge this, recommend to all my friends and binge it again. https://t.co/YWyk2t9Xuy — MimZWay (@MimZWay) August 7, 2022

their sons, who each treated like surrogate husbands growing up, are marrying each other and each woman takes their sadness out on their kid's future in law. https://t.co/40HsautWq0 — Kaitlyn Greenidge (@surlybassey) August 7, 2022

Green light this NOW. https://t.co/Cn7H1Tpvtq — Stevie Kae (@steviekae) August 5, 2022

And might as well throw in this plot twist while we’re at it.

Added bonus of they end up falling in love with each other 😭😭😭 https://t.co/0V7AAhQrjK — ✊🏾🇵🇷Vita Ayala🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ (@definitelyvita) August 5, 2022

Let’s get these two TV titans in a comedy together!