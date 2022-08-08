TV Gold

The Internet Thinks That These Two TV Titans Should Be in a Comedy Together and We Couldn’t Agree More

By

This is Jennifer Coolidge.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jennifer Coolidge (@theofficialjencoolidge)

And this is Jackée Harry.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jackée Harry (@jackeeharry)

Both of these women are incredibly hilarious TV icons who have also become gay icons in their own right. Well on Twitter, @Osito1034 recognized the greatness that is Coolidge and Harry and decided that their excellence should be shared on-screen in a Hulu comedy.

The viral tweet discusses how Coolidge and Harry would star in a film where they were high school rivals whose children end up dating, bringing the two face-to-face once again. Honestly, we need this on television ASAP!

Coolidge and Harry have left their mark on television. Originally wanting to be a dramatic actress, a la Meryl Streep, Coolidge took a detour into comedic acting and has found her footing ever since. While she has had numerous tv and film roles, Coolidge is most known for her roles in the American Pie and Legally Blonde franchises, the former of which she recreated in Ariana Grande’s music video for “Thank U Next”. But her profile has skyrocketed even more with her Golden Globe-nominated performance in The White Lotus

Harry, another comedic actress, has continuously taken on scene-stealing roles in tv and film. She was the first Black woman to win the Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series in 1987 for her role as Sandra Clark in the TV series 227. Harry moved on to play the charismatic Lisa Landry in Sister Sister and has since found more success within TV shows like A Black Lady Sketch Show, Days of Our Lives, and Everybody Hates Chris.

Interestingly enough, these two TV icons were on 2 Broke Girls together, where Coolidge was a main cast member and Harry was a guest star on season 5 episode 9. So, to have these two featured in a comedy series or film would make nothing, but good fun and excellent television. 

Harry seems to think so.

And so does the rest of the internet.

And might as well throw in this plot twist while we’re at it.

Let’s get these two TV titans in a comedy together!

Tags: Comedy, Hulu, Jackee Harry, Jennifer Coolidge, TV
Read More
Writer and Producer Mike Gauyo Is Creating the World We Deserve, One TV Show at a Time
TV Time
Writer and Producer Mike Gauyo Is Creating the World We Deserve, One TV Show at a Time
BY Joshua S. Mackey
Gay Sex Clubs and Bathhouses in Los Angeles Are Fighting Monkeypox and Stigma
Fighting Stigma
Gay Sex Clubs and Bathhouses in Los Angeles Are Fighting Monkeypox and Stigma
BY Joshua S. Mackey
Zoe Boekbinder Is Tipping the Scales Of Gender Equality in Music
Turn It Up
Zoe Boekbinder Is Tipping the Scales Of Gender Equality in Music
BY Jude Cramer
INTO arrow pointing down
IN YOUR INBOX
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]