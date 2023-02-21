Darkness and Light Duke It Out in New Trailer for Season Two of ‘Shadow and Bone’

The forces of darkness and light battle once again in season two of Shadow and Bone. The YA book series turned TV show is back and is bringing some new faces into the “Grishaverse”.

After discovering her Sun Summoner abilities and thwarting Shadow Summoner General Kirigan’s (Ben Barnes) plans, Alina Starkov (Jessica Mei Li) is on the run. As a new beacon of hope to many, and a traitor to others, Alina is ready to use her newfound abilities to save Ravka, but Kirigan has new schemes in mind.

Kirigan has recruited new Grisha (essentially magic users) to fuel his conquest. Alina and her childhood friend Mal (Archie Renaux) will have to find two mythical creatures that amplify her powers and join forces again with the criminal crew the Crows (Freddy Carter, Amita Suman, and Kit Young) in order to stop General Kirigan.

Joining the returning members of the cast are Lewis Tan (Mortal Kombat), Anna Leong Brophy (Berlin Station), Jack Wolf (The Witcher), and Patrick Gibson (The OA).

Based on the author Leigh Bardugo’s bestselling novels, Shadow and Bone, became a hit with audiences who fell in love with the show’s world building, casting, character development, and stylized fight sequences. It gained another win with Asian and multiracial representation through main character Alina and with Black queer representation through cheeky sharpshooter Jesper (Young).

Now, with new cast members, new storylines, and new dangers, Shadow and Bone is ready to bring back what book fans and newcomers fell in love with. Season two of Shadow and Bone premieres on March 16, 2023 on Netflix.