Disney+’s Latest Sizzle Reel Teases the Return of Loki

*Loki season one spoilers ahead

.

.

More of your favorite Disney+ content is heading your way, as the streaming platform releases its new “Streaming in 2023 / Feels Like Home” sizzle reel.

Narrated by the Norse God of Mischief, Loki (Tom Hiddleston), the trailer features clips of new Disney properties, such as Win or Lose, Dug Days: Carl’s Date, Peter Pan & Wendy, American Born Chinese, and Star Wars’ Ahsoka. But the reel also gave us a glimpse of some current hits, like The Mandolorian and the newly released Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. But what really caught our eye is the glimpse at the second season of Loki.

First look at ‘LOKI’ Season 2. pic.twitter.com/13VJgxASai — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) December 19, 2022

When we last saw Loki, he and Sylvie (Sophie Di Martino) discovered the identity of who created the Time Variance Authority, He Who Remains a.k.a Kang (Jonathan Majors). Sylvie kills Kang and creates a multitude of timelines that can’t be pruned, Mobius and B-15 (Wunmi Mosaku) forget who Loki is, due to Sylvie’s actions, and it seems that Kang’s variants have now been unleashed.

With season two around the corner, our favorite trickster god is back, along with Sylvie and Mobius M. Mobius (Owen Wilson). Sylvie is seen seated on a leather couch, clad in her green power color, with headphones on. But as comfy as she could be, she seems like she is bracing for something.

Whereas the charming Mobius (Loki has competition) is dressed in suit and surrounded by Loki clones in tuxedos, prompting him to give critique on either their outfits or just the number of Lokis in one area.

“A little over the top, don’t you think?”

Sorry, Mobius, but we don’t agree. We can always use more of this “bicon” in our lives and it looks like we will get plenty of Loki (and Sylvie) when season two arrives in 2023.