The Fab Five are Heading to This Gay Destination for the Next Series of “Queer Eye”

Queer Eye has announced the location for its highly anticipated seventh season: New Orleans. Promotional photos show the cast decked out in Mardi Gras beads and having the time of their lives against the backdrop of the French Quarter.

The Fab 5 just arrived in The Big Easy and are already dripping in Mardi Gras beads. 🥳 We’re so excited to join the party in this amazing city. 🤩 Get ready for new adventures and more tears real soon. 💖 pic.twitter.com/voeBRPEf6D — Queer Eye (@QueerEye) June 22, 2022

“The Fab 5 just arrived in The Big Easy and are already dripping in Mardi Gras beads,” read the official Twitter announcement. “We’re so excited to join the party in this amazing city. Get ready for new adventures and more tears real soon.”

The stars have also celebrated the news by sharing a flurry of promotional photos on social media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Antoni Porowski (@antoni)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jonathan Van Ness (@jvn)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by T A N . F R A N C E (@tanfrance)

Each season of Queer Eye typically focuses on a slice of rural life in the US. Seasons one and two were filmed in Georgia. Seasons three and four took the Fab 5 to Missouri, Kansas and Illinois. Season five had them averting disasters in New Jersey and Pennsylvania, and season six focused exclusively on Texas.

In addition to the US, Queer Eye has also gone international with 2018’s Yass, Australia! special and 2019’s Tokyo miniseries.

In between production for the series, the Fab 5 have each been busy with their own individual pursuits. After months of guest-hosting Maury, Karamo is getting his own daytime talk show this fall. Antoni is pursuing an acting career in the upcoming gay drama Spoiler Alert, and he will also host a new Netflix competition show Easy-Bake Battle. Jonathan’s podcast “Getting Curious” was adapted into a Netflix show of the same name. Bobby was unmasked on The Masked Singer last year. And Tan has been busy co-hosting Next in Fashion for Netflix.

The premiere date for season seven is still under wraps, but filming is in progress as of this week.