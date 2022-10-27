This Fan Favorite is Returning to Élite

Barely a month after releasing the trailer for the upcoming sixth season of Élite, Netflix has announced that the Spanish teen drama has been renewed for yet another season. Also announced are brand new cast members for season seven and one familiar face in the form of out actor Omar Ayuso.

Ayuso began his tenure at Las Encinas High School in the very first season of Élite as Omar Shanaa, a closeted muslim student. He became a queer favorite after striking up a romance with Ander (Arón Piper), with audiences affectionately dubbing the couple “Omander.” But Omar left the show at the end of season five, and the cast list for season six confirmed that he was gone for good. Or so it seemed—Omar is officially making his comeback in season seven!

In addition to Ayuso, some brand new cast members have been announced, including Mirela Balic, Gleb Abrosimov, Fernando Lindez, Ivan Mendes, Maribel Verdú, and Alejandro Albarracín. While it has not yet been specified what roles these actors will play, the promotional video and subsequent cast photos show Ayuso getting cozy with Lindez, leading to speculation that Lindez will play his new romantic interest.

Beyond this, details are scant as Netflix is busy promoting season six. The official synopsis for the upcoming season reads: “After another student’s death, Las Encinas faces a new school year trying to have a facelift by covering up disasters of the past.

However, the conflict in its classrooms is systemic: racism, sexism, domestic abuse or LGTBI-phobia are just a few of the difficult issues that will run through the hallways of the prestigious institution this season. If those who run the system do not actively take action to address these issues, it will have to be the students themselves who do so.”

Outside of his time on Élite, Ayuso has been at work behind the camera, writing and directing the short film Matar a la Madre. Most recently, he appeared in a thirst-worthy campaign with Calvin Klein. Here’s hoping his character comes back to Las Encinas older and wiser and ready for a more stable romance than he had with Ander.

The sixth season of Élite will arrive on Netflix on November 18.