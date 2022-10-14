Fortune Feimster Is Turning Everyday Life Events Into Comedic Gold in New Standup Special

Life throws you curveballs, but Fortune Feimster isn’t dodging them – she’s turning these events into comedic gold in her new comedy special, Fortune Feimster: Good Fortune.

We are going all out, and we are going all in. Fortune Feimster: Good Fortune premieres OCTOBER 25, only on Netflix! pic.twitter.com/P6tmJls0Wk — Netflix Is A Joke (@NetflixIsAJoke) October 13, 2022

In her second, hour-long comedy special on Netflix, Feimster is back to deliver her brand of confessional comedy. No topic is off limits and with new life events, come new jokes.

Feimster fell in love with and eventually married her wife, Jacquelyn Smith, in 2020. But the lead up to the proposal was anything, but magical, as the comedian elaborates on in the trailer.

“I knew pretty early on that [Jacquelyn] was the one,” Feimster declares. “So I called my friend and she said ‘oh, you gotta go to Big Sur’.” Then Feimster lets the crowd know, “And no that was not my nickname in high school.”

The North Carolina native made her screen debut in Last Comic Standing and has built a solid career making us laugh for years. With stints on Chelsea Lately, The Mindy Project, and The L Word: Generation Q, Feimster is busy taking over TV, but not too busy to deliver the charming stand up that she’s known for.

Sometimes, you just have to laugh at life. Feimster knows this well.

Fortune Feimster: Good Fortune premieres on October 25, 2022.